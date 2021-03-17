Don't force gig workers to go pro

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed restaurant dining rooms, Americans skipped drive-thru and takeout lines with the help of mobile delivery apps like Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The four largest apps more than doubled their revenue last April through September compared with the same six-month span in 2019, according to a MarketWatch analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Delivery services remain popular, but a bill that just passed the U.S. House could put drivers out of work and destroy the gig economy as we know it.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021, a grab bag of labor law changes, would force businesses to reclassify millions of independent contractors as employees. On paper, drivers gain the right to unionize, and full-time workers would be eligible for heath insurance benefits. But where the rubber meets the road, most newly minted employees would find themselves unemployed.