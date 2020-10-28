Don't freak out over election

Worried about Tuesday?

Remember: The most important parts of life happen outside politics.

Love, friendship, family, raising children, building businesses, worship, charity work — that is the stuff of life! Politicians get in the way of those things. But despite the efforts of power-hungry Republicans and Democrats, life gets better.

You may not believe that. Surveys show most people think life is getting worse.

But it isn't, as Marian Tupy and Ron Bailey point out in their new book, "Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know."

"Child labor was once ubiquitous. Now it's limited to a few countries in Africa," Tupy reminds us. "Women did not have a vote (until New Zealand granted it at the end of the 19th century). Today, women vote everywhere except for the Vatican.

"Gays and lesbians, persecuted for millennia, are free to marry. Slavery was universal; now it is illegal. The world has never been more peaceful, more educated and kinder."

But the nastiness of today's politics may stop progress. Make life worse.

It's possible, but "worse" compared to what?