Don't let tragedies of life discourage you

Few of us consider ourselves theologians, but in practice we all really are. Whatever we believe about “God,” even if we deny the existence of a “Heavenly Being” or a “Prime Cause,” the very fact that we speak of the subject matter discloses our theological reflections. And by far, the most frequent spiritual dilemma stimulating our God-centered thoughts has to be the problem of evil (i.e., If God is all good, and God created the universe, why do bad things happen?).

This quandary becomes more acute when tragedy besets the innocent. A horrible accident takes the life of a promising teenager, a mother of small children is discovered to have terminal cancer, floods, mass shootings, wars, plagues — the list seems infinitum. Even worse, no explanation appeases heart or soul.

Such was the heartbreak for thousands of caring people on today’s date, Oct. 21, in 1966 when in Aberfan, South Wales, an 111-foot-tall pile of coal muck (called a colliery spoil tip), built on unsteady ground above the town and loosened by three weeks of intermittent rain, began to avalanche onto the Pantglas Junior School, engulfing in mere moments the classrooms with choking sludge, destroying the structure and choking out the lives of 116 children and 28 adults.

There were certain types of answers. Engineers had been predicting and warning of the instability of the colliery for quite some time. There were also financial and legal answers. The coal mining corporation had known of the potential disaster, but not only refused to take safety measures due to the expense, but threatened that if they were pressured legally, they would simply shut down the major employment in Aberfan. Of course, none of them satisfy the soul’s longing for explanation. There was none.

Rabbi Simon Ben Elazar probably gave some of the best spiritual guidance for times for which there is no pacifying of the spirit: “Do not comfort your fellow in the hour his dead lie before him.” In pastoral care classes taught at seminaries, this is known as a “ministry of presence.” Others refer to it as a “sympathy of silence.” This is identical to the ministry of a backwoods, wise, but not formally educated preacher who came to comfort a young couple whose baby had been stillborn. Years later, I found myself to be the pastor, the young father who had grown to be an aged man. When he related the unendurable pain, I asked what comforting words the sagacious, old preacher had spoken. His reply is yet with me, “He never said anything. He sat there and cried with me.”

Gareth Davies was one of the very few children to survive the Aberfan Tragedy. It is of little surprise that as an adult, he became an atheist due to a childhood of asking himself, “Where was God?” Decades later, he found himself visiting a small church and found a strange spiritual release or comfort when the congregation began to sing the hymn, “To God Be the Glory.” He could not and did not attempt any logic for his reversal of perception into God’s loving nature, only that he had changed.

Perhaps there is a more eternal truth than any one single disaster and the muddling of its spiritual perplexity. That is we the human race are forever surviving some kind of misfortune. War, pestilence, disease, earthquakes, floods — they never end. We hardly endure one spiritually challenging catastrophic event before another befalls us.

But there is another angle by which to view life’s dire drama. The truly sacred relations of life can gently usher us through our grief. The encouragement of our fellow sojourners, who also share our unanswered sorrow is better medicine for our souls than all the words of the most scholarly. And the few words of the young Anne Frank who experienced and witnessed more horror than anyone should ever have forced upon them clearly ring in my ears: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

Life is worth living regardless of the discouragement that may surround us.