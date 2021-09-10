Don't revel in others' suffering

“Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears ... the good that men do is oft interred with their bones,” begins William Shakespeare in Marc Anthony’s address at Julius Caesar’s funeral. Only heaven could count how often these words have proven true in the demolition of the reputation and careers of people in every culture and age. Sometimes one’s single, unconsidered act has verified the wisdom of Benjamin Franklin’s observation that, “It takes many good acts to build a good reputation, but only one bad one to destroy it.” There are also the failed reputations whose salvation is beyond the compass of the victims whose suffering was no fault of their own, but the apathy of society as stated so well in Edmund Burke’s’ adage, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
But today serves as a reminder of the life of a man who possessed every quality of talent that should have led him to international success were it not for a family relationship over which he possessed no control, yet it completely derailed his career. On Sept. 10, today’s date, in 1849, Edwin Booth made his first stage performance and was catapulted into fame as one of the most outstanding tragedians of the 19th century American theater and more specifically, recognized by some theater critics as the greatest of all portrayals of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. After this debut, he went on to tour the United States, Australia, Hawaii and the capitals of Europe. His performances of Hamlet established a record that stood until the career of John Barrymore.
But his reputation and career went into a complete nosedive on April 14, 1861, when his brother, John Wilkes Booth, assassinated Abraham Lincoln.
Although Edwin had been outspoken in his loyalty to the Union and denounced his own brother to the extent that the name of John Wilkes Booth was not allowed to be spoken in his home, the family relationship, which was far beyond any control on his part, dissolved his theatrical opportunities.
Later, in 1909, Robert Lincoln (the president’s son) recalled how in 1865, he and Edwin Booth happened to be waiting to board the same train in the depot of Jersey City, New Jersey. In the crush of the crowd, Robert was pushed off the platform between it and the car that had just begun to move. An onlooker immediately reached down and pulled Robert to safety, saving his life. Witnessed by Col. Adam Badeau (officer on staff of Gen. Ulysses Grant), the onlooker was identified as no one less than Edwin Booth. However, even this personal, heroic act was not sufficient to save his reputation from association with his brother’s evil deed.
What is there about the human psyche that people remember well the bad, perhaps even enjoy the sufferings of others?
To make this observation a bit more relative to the spiritual minded, consider the biblical characters of Mary Magdalene, the Samaritan woman at the well, Tamar and Bathsheba. Each of these ladies has been maligned throughout church history with reputations as adulteresses or prostitutes. However, Mary Magdalene served Jesus after being exorcised of demons and was never a prostitute; the Samaritan woman was obedient to the Old Testament laws and innocent of the charges laid against her; Tamar acted in accordance to the laws also, and Bathsheba, if anything, was essentially a rape victim of a high-powered politician. None of them were deserving of the evil notorious suppositions leveled against them through generations of biblical studies and church dogma.
The Bible never encourages us to gloat over another person’s sullied reputation or boosting our own egos by damaging the self-esteem of another. What we most need to take from this readjustment of biblical truths was written by Paul to the church at Philippi: “Whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable ... excellent and praiseworthy, fill your mind with those thoughts.”