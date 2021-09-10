Don't revel in others' suffering

But his reputation and career went into a complete nosedive on April 14, 1861, when his brother, John Wilkes Booth, assassinated Abraham Lincoln.

Although Edwin had been outspoken in his loyalty to the Union and denounced his own brother to the extent that the name of John Wilkes Booth was not allowed to be spoken in his home, the family relationship, which was far beyond any control on his part, dissolved his theatrical opportunities.

Later, in 1909, Robert Lincoln (the president’s son) recalled how in 1865, he and Edwin Booth happened to be waiting to board the same train in the depot of Jersey City, New Jersey. In the crush of the crowd, Robert was pushed off the platform between it and the car that had just begun to move. An onlooker immediately reached down and pulled Robert to safety, saving his life. Witnessed by Col. Adam Badeau (officer on staff of Gen. Ulysses Grant), the onlooker was identified as no one less than Edwin Booth. However, even this personal, heroic act was not sufficient to save his reputation from association with his brother’s evil deed.

What is there about the human psyche that people remember well the bad, perhaps even enjoy the sufferings of others?