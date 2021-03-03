Doubling down on election fraud

“You can’t tell me in 100 North Carolina counties they couldn’t have come up with four votes (in each) if I didn’t have lawyers and attorneys in every single one of those counties,” Whatley said. “The Democrats fielded protests in 92 of our counties. I paid over $750,000 in legal fees just to make sure we were countering on those protests.”

Whatley said it’s fortunate that the Republican National Committee is “working to make sure we have the legal resources that we’re going to need because this is going to be lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit.”

It’s as baffling as it is disappointing that Republican conservatives are doubling down on the idea of pervasive election fraud. The 2020 election was intently scrutinized – and Trump’s lawyers did file “lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit” – but they failed to show any fraud. The danger of persisting in this illusion should be clear enough after Trump supporters stormed the U.S Capitol to “stop the steal.”

That didn’t give pause to Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union who moderated the discussion. He said at the start, “There was widespread voter fraud in way too many states, most especially in big cities run by the Democrat machine. That is a fact.”