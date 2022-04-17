Easter around the world - Generations

I know a great many of readers will attend places of worship, experience the joy on the faces of children as they see their colorful Easter baskets for the first time, and watch with a twinkle in your eyes as they try to find the eggs you’ve carefully colored and brilliantly hid.

Others in faraway lands may be celebrating the holiday differently, so here are a few traditions that may be very different than what we in America are used to.

For example, in France, since 1973, members of the Brotherhood of the Giant Omelette have gathered in Bessières, France, to cook an omelet made up of more than 15,000 eggs. This tradition is kept alive by an association of volunteer cooks who use oar-like wooden spoons and a pan more than 13-feet wide to prepare the feast over a large fire in the town square. The mouth-watering event attracts thousands of people every year who gather to watch and wait for a taste.

The legend is that when French military leader Napoléon Bonaparte and his army stopped to rest for a night near the town, he ate an omelet so delicious that he ordered the townspeople to gather all the eggs they had to prepare a giant version for his army the next day, and the tradition continues today.

Finland’s Easter traditions might be a carryover from Halloween. To celebrate the holiday, Finnish children dress up like witches and go knocking door-to-door reciting a traditional rhyme wishing neighbors a healthy year in exchange for a chocolate egg or coin. Willow twigs decorated with colorful feathers and paper are carried to drive away evil spirits. The tradition stems from the belief that evil spirits and witches used to wander around the streets misbehaving before Easter.

If you find yourself in Florence, Italy on Easter Sunday, the holiday starts off with a literal bang as locals gather to celebrate the 350-year-old Easter tradition of “Explosion of the Cart.” A pair of oxen adorned in garlands pull a three-story high wagon filled with fireworks through the streets to the front of the cathedral, accompanied by drummers, flag throwers and people in historical costumes. During Easter mass, the Archbishop of Florence lights a fuse that sends a dove-shaped rocket down a wire to the cart, igniting a vibrant fireworks show. This extravagant custom dates back to the First Crusade and is meant to ensure a good harvest.

The beloved Easter bunny looks a bit different in Australia. In 1991, nonprofit Rabbit-Free Australia launched a campaign to replace the rabbit — which is an invasive species in the country — with the endangered bilby. The big-eared marsupial is under threat due to an increase in predators and European wild rabbits taking over their habitats. Candy makers have taken to crafting chocolate and candy Easter bilbies in an effort to save the animal, with a portion of the proceeds going toward conservation organizations like the “Save the Bilby Fund.”

Cobblestone roads in Antigua, Guatemala, are transformed into colorful carpets to mark Easter. The beautiful carpets are made using colored sawdust, vegetables and flowers and can stretch up to approximately 800 meters (about 2,625 feet) long. Local artists use stencils to create the elaborate patterns and scenes covering traditional and religious themes. The Good Friday procession over the carpets will be followed by a clean-up team that’ll sweep up all remnants of the art.

To celebrate Easter, Bermudians gather to fly homemade kites made using wooden sticks and decorative tissue paper, with the bright geometric designs in the sky symbolizing Jesus’ ascension into heaven. This Easter tradition is paired with a feast of codfish, hot cross buns and sunrise services on the beach.

In Portugal, people gift each other almonds for Easter coming in all colors and coatings such as hard candy, chocolate, or caramelized sugar. It’s tradition for godchildren to give their godparents a stalk on Palm Sunday (the Sunday before Easter) and for godparents to give almonds in return on Easter Sunday. The egg-shaped almonds are said to represent the beginning of life and the spring season.

When the clock strikes 11 a.m. the morning of Easter Saturday, residents of the Greek island of Corfu throw clay pots from their balconies onto the street. This noisy and therapeutic custom is performed to symbolize the earthquake that followed the resurrection of Jesus. Others believe the tradition started in the 16th century when people would throw all of their old belongings out of the window to prepare for the new year and mark new beginnings.

Since I’m half Polish, this one intrigued me, but I don’t recommend its practice here in America unless proper notice is given ahead of time. Easter Monday in Poland is also known as Wet Monday. Traditionally, boys will soak the girls on Monday, with the girls seeking their revenge the following day. The weapons of choice for this massive water fight range from empty soap bottles to water balloons. According to legend, the girl who gets soaked the most will be the next one to get married within the year. Although the origin of this Easter tradition is uncertain, the use of water may represent the spring rains, which ensure another successful growing season.

And to end this column is a quote from humorist Jack Handey: “Good idea: Finding the Easter eggs on Easter. Bad idea: finding the Easter eggs on Christmas.”

In other words, as a reminder to us all, keep searching, never give up hope and persevere against all odds.

You also might want to write down where you’ve hidden all the eggs.

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.