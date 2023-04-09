Today is Easter Sunday, and here in America, families are attending church, donning colorful bonnets, unwrapping cellophane-covered baskets filled with candy and treats and turning the house upside down to find the decorated dozen eggs that mothers and fathers cleverly hid the night before. Families will then sit down for a delicious meal, usually enjoying a tasty spiral ham or tempting golden brown turkey, and finishing the day off parked in front of the TV for a sporting event or family movie.

People from all over the world enjoy Easter traditions and, thanks to an article I read on www.cntraveler.com, according to legend, French children receive chocolates on Easter morning not from the fabled bunny, but from flying church bells. It’s said that when the bells do not ring from Good Friday to Easter Sunday (to mourn Christ’s death), they are flying to Rome to fetch the goodies. In Alsace, charming markets are whimsically decorated and teeming with fluffy rabbits, goats and ducks you can pet. In the village of Bessières, about a half hour from Toulouse, a dozen cooks make a giant omelet each year from 15,000 eggs. Once complete, it’s sliced into thousands of portions and served with bread to villagers.

Turning toward Italy, Florence holds a ritual called “Scoppio del Carro,” in which white oxen carry a centuries-old wagon to Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore. After mass, the archbishop sends a mechanical dove into the wagon, which explodes in a spectacular fireworks display. A parade through the city follows, and most Easter celebrations don’t stop when the night ends. Easter Monday, called Pasquetta (or little Easter), is for packing picnics of leftovers and enjoying some peaceful time outside. Not so in the village of Panicale, where festivities include rolling four-kilogram wheels of cheeses through an obstacle course. Cheese and crackers anyone?

Traveling to Poland, Easter celebrations begin with Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter, when churchgoers receive dried flower bouquets or pussywillow branches in lieu of palms. Their version of Easter eggs is much more elaborate and intricate than our simple dyed ones. Called pisanki, they are painted with delicate, ornamental floral patterns. On Easter Monday, Poles celebrate “Wet Monday,” in which boys and men pour water on women and girls, although in recent years the tradition has evolved into more-or-less water fights where no one is safe. Warsaw also is home to the Beethoven Easter festival, which hosts a classical music program through Holy Week.

For Eastern Orthodox communities in Greece following the Julian calendar’s holiday schedule instead of the Gregorian’s, the Holy Fire, which is said to emit from the tomb of Jesus Christ every Holy Saturday, is flown from Jerusalem to Athens and then delivered throughout Greece. During midnight church service, the flame is passed from the priest to worshippers’ candles, illuminating the dark spaces with light. The ceremony concludes with cheerful choruses of Christos Anesti! (“Christ has risen”) and Alithos Anesti! (“Truly, he has risen”) that echo through Sunday. Easter marks the end of 40 days of fasting, and the dishes served that day are appropriately indulgent (and symbolic). Roasted lamb stands for Christ, sweet and fluffy braided bread called tsoureki represents the Holy Trinity and red hard-boiled eggs symbolize Christ’s blood.

South Americans also celebrate Easter in diverse ways. For example, in the city of Antigua, Guatemala, one of the world’s largest Easter extravaganzas involves huge religious parade floats that require 50 to 100 citizens carrying them and somber black crepe paper strewn through the streets on Good Friday. The most striking Easter tradition is the intricate sand designs called alfombras (which is the Arabic word for carpet) that line the streets. The multi-chromatic creations come in patterns of all kinds, such as geometric, floral and illustrative, and local artisans spend days creating the masterpieces using a mix of dyed sawdust and sand. After they have the chance to be admired, the colorful alfombras are erased on Good Friday as the procession walks over them, kicking up the sand and erasing the designs in the process.

In Mexico and throughout Latin America, the Easter holiday is an opportunity to cleanse oneself of evil. On Holy Saturday, it’s typical to re-enact the burning of Judas by hanging an effigy and burning it at the stake. Theatrical renditions of the rest of Easter’s tales, called passion plays, are performed, too. One of the largest and most elaborate of them all is in Iztapalapa, a borough of Mexico City, which has 5,000 participants and 150 speaking roles. The tradition began in 1843 to rejoice the end of a cholera epidemic. Now, the performances begin on Palm Sunday and last through Holy Week.

And, finally, if you’re lucky enough to travel to Bermuda during Easter week, its pastel pink sands and baby blue waves of the Sargasso Sea make the natural setting as beautiful as a Monet painting. Add to the beauty of the island, on Good Friday, tradition features a kite flying festival on Horseshoe Bay Beach. Hundreds of Bermudians turn out to fly their kites, which are kaleidoscopic, hexagonal wonders with long tails that hum once aloft. The wooden sticks that provide the structural integrity form a cross or star shape, and their annual flight symbolizes the resurrection. As for mealtime, traditional Easter dishes in Bermuda include hot cross buns and codfish cakes.

Wishing everyone an enjoyable Easter Sunday with family and friends — enjoy those chocolate bunnies and bright yellow Peeps!