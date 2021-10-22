Economic problems are 'high class'

Some of the gears needed to crank back energy supply did get rusty, but higher prices for the product are sure to unrust them. For perspective, gas prices were higher in 2014, a whole seven years ago. Nobody starved.

We're seeing backups at the ports because Americans are feeling flush and buying lots of stuff that gets shipped from Asia. We're hearing about a labor shortage because businesses have beefed up their hiring. The competition for workers has led to a jump in pay for a group that has endured wage stagnation for decades. Is this a terrible thing? That would depend on what you do for a living.

Some have been blaming the tie-ups at ports on a lack of truck drivers. Todd Spencer, a trucking industry expert, says he's been hearing about the driver shortage for years. "What drivers all over the country tell us is that they can't get loaded or unloaded." They face long wait times on both ends of the trip -- often many hours for which they don't get paid. Perhaps it's time to remunerate them for sticking around.

The bottlenecks will eventually clear up, and cheap plastic garlic graters from Asia will again flow like Niagara Falls to American retailers. But this offers a great opportunity to bring back manufacturing -- to make more of our stuff in this country or at least next door in Mexico.