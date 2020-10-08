Eddie Van Halen's music expressed his life

That’s the part of the history where David Lee Roth left the band and Sammy Hagar joined. The purists, who are never satisfied, complained that Van Halen of the late 80s and early 90s weren’t really Van Halen. They couldn’t have been more idiotically wrong. Eddie Van Halen had always been the driver of the band’s mind-bending sound, but adding just a wee bit of emotional depth to the lyrics came at just the right time for me when I was in high school with all of the unpredictability of emotions and desires a teenaged boy goes through. “I don’t know what I’ve been livin’ on but it’s not enough to fill me up,” sang Hagar while Eddie dependably brought about new guitar pyrotechnics. He continued to define rock guitar now with soaring solos arcing over the tops of power ballads and hard-driving anthems, alike, making the new Van Halen Halen arguably the best of the rock bands of the 80s. They didn’t need make-up or ridiculous outfits (though one might argue that a spandex unitard in public is at least a little bit ridiculous)—all they needed was Eddie Van Halen, the master of playing fast, playing rough, and playing soulful melodies that could bring tears to your eyes as fast as they raised chills up your spine.