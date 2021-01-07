Editorial: Happy now, Trump supporters?

Anyone paying attention over the past five years should have recognized the fundamental human defects of Donald Trump, most of all his all-consuming narcissism. He never cared about anything beyond his ego, which cost the Republican Party control of the Senate in this week’s Georgia elections and may end up exacting an even greater price for the nation as a whole after Wednesday’s infamous assault on democracy.

But no matter what he did, no matter how outrageously he acted, supporters stood behind him, giving oxygen to all of Trump’s worst impulses.

After losing to Joe Biden in November, Trump cooked up phony stories about a stolen election that were embraced by Republicans far and wide, leading to the baseless outrage that culminated with Wednesday’s occupation of the Capitol.

It wasn’t just everyday supporters who bear the blame for this shameful display, but also people who occupy seats of influence and power, from local and state GOP leaders to U.S senators who were too afraid to push back against Trump’s election lies, or maybe actually believed them.

People like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who never had the courage to denounce Trump’s anti-democracy agenda.