EDITOR'S COLUMN: The News Herald celebrates long history

As a young woman she took the helm of her father’s company after his death and grew it from a small newspaper into a modern publishing company and did so in a time when women were not prominent in leadership positions. Yet, she did it so well and would go on to become a well-respected figure, not only in Burke County, but in the state, which is clearly evident when anyone drives down NC 181 — the highway she fought so diligently to have built.

Even after her death, the trust she established for the proceeds of her estate continues to this day to provide financial assistance for local churches and nonprofits in our communities, having donated millions over the years. Yes, one can only hope to accomplish what she did in her lifetime.

I often think of what she would’ve thought about how much the newspaper industry and the world has changed since her time, from printing technologies, the shift from family to corporate ownerships of papers, to the advent of the internet and social media and how much it’s changed the landscape of how news is reported. Some of these changes, I imagine, she would’ve embraced, while some would probably make her roll over in her grave.