EDITOR'S COLUMN: The News Herald celebrates long history

Throughout the rest of March, as The News Herald marks its 136th year of covering Burke County, we will be taking a trip back in time to highlight some key moments from that history and letting former employees tell of their experiences working at the paper.
Today’s front page recounts the early days of the paper’s history and how we trace the founding of The News Herald, through many different names, to March 1885 with The Morganton Star.
While reading through the history pieces, so diligently researched and put together by reporter Tammie Gercken, it’s hard not to try and imagine what publishing news was like 136 years ago and throughout the paper’s history, from the many changes in technology, resources, staffing and ownership.
Shortly after joining The News Herald as editor, the Rev. W. Flemon McIntosh (Rev. Mac) came by the office to meet and see who would be leading the newsroom. As a regular visitor, we got to know one another and he would often tell me how much my passion for the paper reminded him of the late Beatrice Cobb, former owner and publisher of The News Herald. After researching her career and legacy, I always told him I could only hope to be half as accomplished as she was as a newspaper leader or as a woman.
As a young woman she took the helm of her father’s company after his death and grew it from a small newspaper into a modern publishing company and did so in a time when women were not prominent in leadership positions. Yet, she did it so well and would go on to become a well-respected figure, not only in Burke County, but in the state, which is clearly evident when anyone drives down NC 181 — the highway she fought so diligently to have built.
Even after her death, the trust she established for the proceeds of her estate continues to this day to provide financial assistance for local churches and nonprofits in our communities, having donated millions over the years. Yes, one can only hope to accomplish what she did in her lifetime.
I often think of what she would’ve thought about how much the newspaper industry and the world has changed since her time, from printing technologies, the shift from family to corporate ownerships of papers, to the advent of the internet and social media and how much it’s changed the landscape of how news is reported. Some of these changes, I imagine, she would’ve embraced, while some would probably make her roll over in her grave.
There’s no doubt that she still would’ve believed in the core values of traditional media and its aim to inform, educate and entertain residents in our communities.
Indeed, before the birth of the internet, newspapers were essential to keeping a public in touch with what was happening in their community, the state, nation and world. And they’re still instrumental for those same reasons today, only the methods of delivery have expanded from just print to include many digital and social platforms.
Yes, newspapers have changed in many ways in the last 136 years, but they still uphold the goals they did since their inception — gathering information important to readers. And more than 63 years after Cobb’s death, the newspaper she worked so hard to grow still publishes and is still committed to serving the community — a fact that surely would make her proud.
Editor Lisa Wall can be reached at lwall@morganton.com.