Elect to talk politics with family

Speaking of my three daughters, even though none of them are old enough to vote, I felt like it was important to engage them in the vital subject of national politics during an election year so that they, too, could make an informed argument about which presidential candidate has the most humiliating dance moves.

On a recent evening while we were digesting our tacos around the dinner table, I asked each of them to offer their opinions about President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

My eldest and most expensive daughter replied that both of the candidates are too “creepy” for her. She longs for a viable third-party candidate who would pledge to place a cap on the price of a Venti Double-Shot Espresso on ice with two pumps of caramel-classic syrup and almond milk at Starbucks.

My middle daughter had to admit that she knows very little about the candidates, and she doesn’t care much about politics. She did declare that both leading candidates seem “old and crusty,” and she wishes she could find a way to get her current boyfriend on the ballot.

My youngest daughter didn’t hear the question because she was too engrossed in her iPhone­ — watching a YouTube star explain how to dress up your pet as a Russian babushka. (You think I’m kidding.)