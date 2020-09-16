Even when life doesn’t make sense, trust God

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By 1986, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s life was spinning out of control. Substance abuse had been an issue for him since his early teens, but his whirlwind success following his 1983 debut album pushed him deeper into the spiral of addiction. While on tour in Denmark, Vaughan collapsed after a performance from severe dehydration – he had been subsisting almost entirely on whiskey and cocaine for several weeks. While in the hospital, one of his treating physicians warned him that he probably wouldn’t survive the next monthunless he made some serious lifestyle changes.

Unlike most of these kinds of stories, Vaughan’s doesn’t end as yet another rock tragedy. Shortly after his hospital stay, he checked himself into rehab and came out sober. His bandmates and fans began to notice a new outlook on life and the fresh vitality in his music. He managed to maintain his newly found sobriety for nearly three years, until Aug. 27, 1990.

After a show in Wisconsin, Vaughn boarded a helicopter bound for Chicago, which crashed into the side of a mountain in the early morning hours. Less than three years after reclaiming his life from the clutches of addiction, Vaughn lost it in a random accident. It seemed so pointless, so senseless that a man who had battled back from the brink should succumb to death like this. It seemed unfair.