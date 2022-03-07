Everyone needs a book day

My father always says there's no reason to go to the movies to be entertained. Instead, just go somewhere and observe people. He makes a good point.
Recently, after dropping my dog off at the groomers for a shower and a shave, I dropped myself off at the café inside Barnes and Noble Booksellers in Hickory. I ordered coffee, grabbed a few books, and opened my Chromebook to draft a newspaper story.
The café is wonderful. The service is pretty efficient and kind, too. I’ve been there many times. I observed people as they observed me. Some plugged into their laptops and iPads, others sat around the smaller tables with family members. Couples chatted. One gentleman even brought his dog in to sit on his lap while he read. A family with small children ordered some drinks and a kind of breakfast spinach dish.
It was good to see everyone out enjoying the great weather and one another.
There are many, many reasons why we need bookstores. Fellowship with each other is one. Communion between a reader and a book is another. I observed people talking to each other, but I bet the books were talking to them too. American astronomer Carl Sagan said, “To read is to voyage through time.” Yes.
After a while, I grabbed more books to look through. I sampled one on communication, several regarding different periods of history, and a couple about science and leadership.
Sure, I have things to do around the house. Some trees need my attention, clothes to fold, a new semester of classes to start planning for, and many things to complete as my son graduates high school in a few months. But, sometimes, you just need a book day.
There are qualities to reading. The great sense of having an adventure. The thrill of learning something new and being able to apply and share it. A good book connects an individual to almost every other learning discipline in some ways. To read something written well is exhilarating. Reading may also calm our souls and make us feel better. The opposite is true as well. Good reading and writing may stir us to action. Give us a fresh perspective, and press us into the future.
True, sometimes the stories might not end the way we might want them to, but such gives one perspective. In this way books imitate life. Being able to learn and adjust to conditions — to strike out in a new way — is often hard, but incredibly meaningful.
When I think about books, I think about two very different men who shared their love of books and ideas. Thomas Jefferson read profusely, even inventing a book turner for his study so he could read multiple books at about the same time. It was said that one could find Jefferson reading while surrounded by books detailing all kinds of subjects. Jefferson’s contemporary, John Adams, loved to argue with the authors of the books he read by writing notes in the margins of books while reading. Jefferson thought the practice absurd. Yet, both men interacted with their books in a way which helped them grow intellectually. Books are worth interacting with. John Adams is even rumored to have said, “You will never be alone with a poet in your pocket.” Senator Robert Kennedy was rumored to keep a book of Greek tragedies near him after the death of his brother. Books helped the man grieve. I bet many of us can develop a timeline from the books that influenced us during particular times in our lives.
Books can provide a great balm and teach us much, but they can also be dangerous. Historians still think about why one of the greatest countries in the world participated in book burnings before the Second World War. The Germans were great authors, but the Nazi Party burned those books. There are movements in our current culture to ban certain books from libraries and schools. This is nothing new. The American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom has compiled a list of 100 titles which constitute the most banned and challenged books over the last decade. “To Kill A Mockingbird” still makes the list. The Holy Bible, too. Steinbeck is there along with Captain Underpants.
As parents and school boards continue to argue, no doubt they will also be discussing books.
I’m not a fan of banning books. A free discussion of ideas remains important, even if we are offended by certain things.
We owe it to ourselves to be offended once in a while.
