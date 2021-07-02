Evidence of God's works are universal

That question was hardly at issue for most people, as they were more concerned with surviving the worldwide economic depression of that era, but on today’s date of July 2 in 1947, it became very important to people of virtually all faiths. The mind-altering event of that day was the report of a flying saucer crash in Roswell, New Mexico.

Contrarily, before that event, the assumption by most had been that such a discovery would assure the end of religion altogether. (Keep in mind that Nietzsche had begun the “God Is Dead” movement less than a half century before.) Instead, it gave impetus to an affirmative answer to the question of God’s existence. From beauty shops and bars to pulpits and theological seminaries, the question immediately became a religious priority. Some may even find it stranger that atheists (55%) had less trouble believing in the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere than spiritually minded individuals. In descending order of religious perspectives believing in such were Muslims (44%), Jews (37%), Hindus (36%) and Christians (32%). Among Christians, the Orthodox community was most receptive to the concept (41%), Catholics, Methodists and Lutherans followed (35-37%), but Baptists and other more conservative denominations fell below 30%.