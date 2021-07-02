Evidence of God's works are universal

In 1930, the renowned physicist Albert Einstein was asked, “If intelligent life on another planet were discovered, how would it alter one’s faith?”
That question was hardly at issue for most people, as they were more concerned with surviving the worldwide economic depression of that era, but on today’s date of July 2 in 1947, it became very important to people of virtually all faiths. The mind-altering event of that day was the report of a flying saucer crash in Roswell, New Mexico.
Contrarily, before that event, the assumption by most had been that such a discovery would assure the end of religion altogether. (Keep in mind that Nietzsche had begun the “God Is Dead” movement less than a half century before.) Instead, it gave impetus to an affirmative answer to the question of God’s existence. From beauty shops and bars to pulpits and theological seminaries, the question immediately became a religious priority. Some may even find it stranger that atheists (55%) had less trouble believing in the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere than spiritually minded individuals. In descending order of religious perspectives believing in such were Muslims (44%), Jews (37%), Hindus (36%) and Christians (32%). Among Christians, the Orthodox community was most receptive to the concept (41%), Catholics, Methodists and Lutherans followed (35-37%), but Baptists and other more conservative denominations fell below 30%.
Of course, Christian theologians had to jump into the fray. At one end of the spectrum of spiritual opinions, there were voices holding the view that the Bible “clearly” declares that mankind is the apex of God’s creation and that there can be no other intelligent life in the universe. At the other end of this controversial continuum were people like Deb Haarsma who said, “The God of the Bible is the God of all life in the cosmos, and we thus should treat that life with respect and care.”
Today, addressing the issue has become even more pertinent. In the year 2000, scientists could only identify about 50 exoplanets beyond Earth (planets capable of supporting life). By 2013, that number had risen to about 80. By the year 2045, astronomers expect that number will exceed one million. Paul Davies encapsulated the upshot of these discoveries with the observation, “Earth is a typical planet orbiting a typical sun in a typical galaxy.” In other words, ours is not the only planet able to foment life.
Back to Einstein and the question about the possibility of intelligent life existing elsewhere in the universe. At first, he replied, “Other beings, perhaps, but not men,” but in a split second his expansive mind twirled the thought about and he added, “It depends upon your religious view.”
Therein lies one’s guidance through the conundrum. One must first consider how deep their spiritual roots have grown.
John Glenn went for what we think of today as a short ride into space, but it left a profound impact upon him — on the man, his faith and his response. Glenn found himself closer to God and more determined to effectively serve others. As you know, he became a United States senator, laboring with devotion and concern for mankind.
Let me assert here quickly that one is not required to rocket into outer space or encounter aliens from another planet to deepen their spirituality. Physicians have borne witness of the Lord’s creativity they have seen in the healing phenomena of the body. Farmers have testified similarly of observing their crops sprout from seeds and grow to harvest. Parents have awed at the wonders as their children grow from infants into responsible adulthood. I am certain you could add to this list of witnesses of the Lord’s phenomenal handiwork. We can all count ourselves along with Elijah, Isaiah and David and other writers in the Bible who marveled at such evidences of God’s works.
No wonder the psalmist penned the exclamation, “...when I see the sun and moon which you have ordained, what is man that you are mindful of him?”
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.