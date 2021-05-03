Expert’s favorite Black-owned BBQ joints

Though the decor is far from fancy, there is something hanging on their wall that many popular barbecue places lack: a certificate from the Campaign for Real Barbecue, attesting that Backyard meets the standards of the very few barbecue restaurants that cook their barbecue slowly over wood coals.

I should have included Grady’s in “Roadside Eateries.” But it seemed too far from the main highways. Big mistake. Grady’s is in Dudley, just a few miles south of Goldsboro and only a 15-mile detour from Interstate 40 on U.S. 117.

Steve Grady, 86, and his wife, Gerri, 76, have been owning and running Grady’s since 1986. In addition to the classic barbecue he cooks slowly over hot coals in the pit building behind the restaurant, there is, thanks to her, a full menu of home-cooked black-eyed peas, cabbage, butter beans and coleslaw that are so good that some visitors simply order a vegetable plate.

Steve Grady has been talking about retirement for a long time. So if you want to eat at the state’s only Black-owned, wood-coals-cooking, whole-hog restaurant, you had better hurry.

