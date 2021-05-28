Faith in God can inspire confidence in others

We don’t know how, when, or even if Paul and Mark ever fully reconciled. For all we know, this sentence fragment could be the closest Paul ever got to an apology, but we do know how things ended up for Mark. We know that he was still going strong 20 years later — useful to the cause of the gospel. We know that Barnabas’ willingness to put his confidence in him against his better judgement paid off. And we know that, according to tradition, John Mark was the author of the second Gospel, the one we call “The Gospel according to Mark.” Paul’s opposition to Mark was understandable, but in the end, just like with Ben McMillan, Barnabas’ confidence was enough to push him over the edge. Just like McMillan, after he and Barnabas set sail for Cyprus, Mark “really blossomed.”