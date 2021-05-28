Faith in God can inspire confidence in others

In the late 1980s, Ben McMillan was living in Seattle’s Subterranean Cooperative of Urban Dreamers collective. The collective, better known as SCUD, was a bit of a post-hippy social experiment, a low-rent communal apartment complex owned, operated and populated by idealistic, mostly 20-something artists and musicians. Almost around the clock, the complex would be buzzing with strange looking creative types, loud music, oddball philosophy and more than a few illicit substances. During the day, Ben held down a steady job selling T-shirts and other novelties at the nearby Pike Place Market. By night, he was lead singer of “Skin Yard,” a local punk rock band. Like many of SCUD’s residents, Ben proudly marched to his own beat.
“He was extremely creative, but extremely unreliable,” recalled Skin Yard bandmate Jack Endino. “Missing practices. Being late. Not coming up with the words to a song until literally right until we were about to record in the studio.”
SCUD co-founder Cam Garrett’s recollections of Ben were similar.
“Ben was having trouble getting his rent together all the time and making it to the (community) meetings,” he remembered.
That’s when Garrett and a few of his fellow “urban dreamers” hatched a creative strategy to get Ben to take his responsibilities more seriously.
“We didn’t want to kick him out,” Garrett said. “So we made him president.”
He admits this strategy was a gamble, but in Ben’s case, it paid off. He never missed another community meeting after taking on his new responsibilities.
“He really blossomed,” Garrett said.
In Acts 15, Paul and his missionary partner, Barnabas, come to a disagreement over a young evangelist named John Mark. Mark had accompanied them on a previous missionary journey, but in the middle of the trip, he inexplicably deserted them. It had been a while — probably a couple years — and as he and Paul began planning a new voyage, Barnabas suggested giving Mark a second chance. Paul was immovably opposed to the idea. This guy has already deserted them once, and Paul was not about to give him another chance to leave him hanging. He was done with John Mark. Period.
Verse 39 tells us that the disagreement became so heated that the two agreed to part ways. Paul chose Silas and set off for Asia Minor, while Barnabas and John Mark set sail for Cyprus. Sunday school celebrates this as a win for the message of the early church. Now, there are two teams of church planters traveling around with the message of Jesus, not just one. While this angle isn’t entirely unjustified, Scripture reveals another side of the story. Paul screwed up. He was wrong about Mark, and while God might have turned his mistake into a positive, Paul would eventually realize there was nothing good about what he had done.
Years later, Mark pops up in Paul’s life again. This time, under house arrest, staring down the near-certainty of his approaching death, Paul asks Timothy to visit him adding, “get Mark and bring him with you because he is helpful to me in my ministry.”
We don’t know how, when, or even if Paul and Mark ever fully reconciled. For all we know, this sentence fragment could be the closest Paul ever got to an apology, but we do know how things ended up for Mark. We know that he was still going strong 20 years later — useful to the cause of the gospel. We know that Barnabas’ willingness to put his confidence in him against his better judgement paid off. And we know that, according to tradition, John Mark was the author of the second Gospel, the one we call “The Gospel according to Mark.” Paul’s opposition to Mark was understandable, but in the end, just like with Ben McMillan, Barnabas’ confidence was enough to push him over the edge. Just like McMillan, after he and Barnabas set sail for Cyprus, Mark “really blossomed.”
It’s not easy to put confidence in someone, especially someone who has already proven unreliable. Sometimes the story doesn’t end as well as it did in these examples, but other times, people can be surprising. The Apostle Paul’s attitude toward Mark was wrong — understandable, but wrong. And often, we too are wrong about others. The problem is, we never know when things will work out and when they’ll blow up until it’s too late.
Scripture’s consistent witness, however, is one of people, and ultimately, the God who created them putting unwarranted confidence in others. Jesus didn’t need a ragtag group of fishermen, tax collectors and other assorted slackers and weirdos to accomplish his mission. He didn’t need Judas’ betrayal, or Peter’s reckless impulsivity or John’s selfishness, but they sure needed him. God doesn’t need my efforts either, but willingly continues placing unwarranted confidence in me, including me in the divine story of redemption. Who am I to refuse that same consideration to others?
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.