Faith provides hope in uncertain times

“Train up a child in the way they should go, and when they’re old, they will not depart.” — Proverbs 22:6
But what about those parents who did everything right and are now agonizing over their children who have taken the wrong road? It’s a reality of life. Things don’t work out that way 100% of the time.
“Never have I seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread.” — Psalm 37:25
I have. Christians are suffering right now in Afghanistan. For decades, believers have been suffering in places like North Korea and the Middle East. In Africa, drought and famine don’t magically skip over households of faith; the just and the unjust are affected by the same weather patterns. In America, Christians aren’t immune from layoffs or financial catastrophes. Again, it’s a reality of life. It might be a general principle from the Bible that righteousness is often rewarded and good parenting usually produces faithful kids, but it is far from an ironclad promise.
Most of us are accustomed to certainty in our lives, which is one reason the pandemic has hit many of us so hard. In our world, if you work hard and catch a lucky break or two, you’ll get ahead — or at least break even. If you take the proper precautions and avoid shady situations, you’re unlikely to be the victim of the crime. Until 18 months ago, the likelihood of you catching a virus and dying also was pretty slim.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, though, it’s that a general likelihood is not the same as absolute certainty. God never promised that we wouldn’t suffer, only that divine presence would be with us when we did. Jesus never said we wouldn’t have troubles in this world, but that when we do, we can have faith that he has overcome the world. It’s easy to say that, but it’s a lot harder to put into practice, especially in moments like these when it seems like the world might come apart at the seams at any moment.
But our world, and if we’re honest, even our faith, don’t offer 100% certainty as much as we’d like them to. Faith provides hope amid doubt and light in the darkness, not certainty. But perhaps, hope and light are enough. Maybe the child has wandered off the path; perhaps the children of God will be destitute for a time, begging for bread in the street. However, hope tells us things will not always be this way. Pandemics will not always run rampant through our society, and political unrest will not always leave a trail of broken bodies and persecuted believers behind it. Hope tells us a new kingdom is coming one day and believes that the faithful can catch little glimpses of that kingdom right here and right now if we’re willing to look for it.
In Mark’s gospel, Jesus encounters a man who is at his wits’ end. His son is suffering at the hands of some kind of demonic force. He’s tried everything, and nothing can relieve his son’s suffering. Even Jesus’ disciples were powerless to help.
“If you can do anything ...” the boy’s father asks.
“Can?” Jesus says. “All things are possible for those who believe.”
Without thinking, the father pipes up, “Lord, I believe.”
At this point, I imagine him sinking back into himself, thinking about what he’s just said in contrast with the futility and despair he must feel. I imagine him thinking about his doubts and sleepless nights, the moments of despair when he had given up all hope that his son would ever live a normal life, the hopelessness that was beginning to rule his life, and he qualifies his statement.
“Lord, I believe,” he says. “Help my unbelief.”
If we’re honest, this is where most of us live. We bounce between “Lord, I believe” and “God, I’m not sure this is working out.” Sometimes we’ll hit these two extremes and everything in between in a matter of minutes.
Jesus ended up healing the boy. The man’s weak and teetering faith was enough. Jesus wasn’t about to let his doubt and uncertainty hinder the kingdom work he had been sent to do. In the same way, the light of the gospel and the hope of ultimate future liberation are not hindered by my moments of doubt and uncertainty.
“Lord, I believe, help my unbelief.” It may not sound like much, but it’s enough.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.