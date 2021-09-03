Faith provides hope in uncertain times

If the pandemic has taught us anything, though, it’s that a general likelihood is not the same as absolute certainty. God never promised that we wouldn’t suffer, only that divine presence would be with us when we did. Jesus never said we wouldn’t have troubles in this world, but that when we do, we can have faith that he has overcome the world. It’s easy to say that, but it’s a lot harder to put into practice, especially in moments like these when it seems like the world might come apart at the seams at any moment.

But our world, and if we’re honest, even our faith, don’t offer 100% certainty as much as we’d like them to. Faith provides hope amid doubt and light in the darkness, not certainty. But perhaps, hope and light are enough. Maybe the child has wandered off the path; perhaps the children of God will be destitute for a time, begging for bread in the street. However, hope tells us things will not always be this way. Pandemics will not always run rampant through our society, and political unrest will not always leave a trail of broken bodies and persecuted believers behind it. Hope tells us a new kingdom is coming one day and believes that the faithful can catch little glimpses of that kingdom right here and right now if we’re willing to look for it.