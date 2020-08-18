Faithfulness of Christ found in depth of baptismal waters

As strange as it sounds, the earthquake that rattled most of us two weeks ago got me thinking about, of all things, baptism. My mind instantly went back to the Sunday service a few years ago when I stood in the baptismal tank preparing to baptize a woman who had been coming to the church for a couple of years. Suddenly, as we stood there, I heard a loud thump against the metal tank and felt the floor underneath me shake momentarily. Startled, I looked over at her to see what was happening. She looked as confused as I was, and subtly mouthed the words, “What was that?”
“I was hoping it was you,” I whispered back.
That afternoon, I learned about a weak tremor in Rogersville, Tennessee at the exact moment of her baptism. No one else in the congregation felt it, but standing on the metal bottom of the tank with the drainpipe anchored deep in the ground below, it was unmistakable to us. The earth literally shook at the moment of this woman’s baptism.
Over the years, I’ve officiated dozens of baptisms and assisted with at least a hundred more. It is probably the one thing I will always miss most about my days in pastoral ministry. Baptism provided me with a few of my funniest stories and many of my most unforgettable moments.
There was the young 20-something man I baptized the night before he left for an intensive faith-based drug rehab program. I called the church together on only six hours’ notice. Only about 20 people were there, but we filled the tank and celebrated his newly found faith before sending him off.
There was the young woman whose baptism I assisted in as a youth pastor. Fifteen years later, I had the honor of praying over her and her newborn at a baby dedication service.
Some of the stories have a slightly darker twist, like the time I assisted in the baptism of the first two African Americans in an all-white church. I’ll never forget watching one couple get up and walk out of the service in protest. I’ll also never forget how proud I was of the senior pastor’s response. This man, who had grown up in the 1950s segregated south, told the deacons that he didn’t care what people thought about it. He was going to continue to baptize anyone who was willing, regardless of their race.
I remember the middle-aged mother I baptized along with her wheelchair-bound adult son. He had been born with cerebral palsy, and she told me that nobody had ever asked about baptizing him before. I might be wrong, but I think she was on the verge of tearing up as she told me this. I never saw him smiling more brightly than when his stepfather and a few other men in the church carried him up to the rainbow-colored blow-up we had set up for his baptism.
There are so many more. The recovering alcoholic who had fallen off the wagon. She tried to back out, but ended up using her baptism as a renewal of her commitment to sobriety. And then there was the young woman who had been written off by everyone in her life. On the wrong side of an infamous local case several years earlier, I was tempted to wonder if she was too far gone. But this is the most beautiful aspect of baptism. No one is too far gone, because no one comes to the waters of baptism on their own merit.
The strength of who we are or what we have done is irrelevant in baptism because, at its core, it is a confession of weakness. In Romans 6, the Apostle Paul describes it almost as if it’s a funeral rite. In baptism, we are buried with Christ and then raised in the power of his resurrection.
I confess that I will probably never fully plumb the depths of such a rich theological proposition, but I do know this. Baptism is not an act of my commitment or a display of my strength. For that matter, nothing in the Christian life really is. Instead, the Christian life is built on the common hope we all share in the faithfulness of Christ to us.
There are no first-class sections or artist circle tickets in the Kingdom. We all enter the door of baptism which strips us of our self-importance, welcoming us into a life of humble parity. It levels the ground beneath our feet because it plants us firmly on the foundation of Christ and Christ alone. On that foundation, there is no place for pride. Every possible reason for it has been washed away in the baptismal waters.
