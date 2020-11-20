False claims about freedom

These steps are a sensible response to the terrifying surge in the pandemic. They arise because public health, not some malicious plot, is driving decision-making.

Requiring Americans to take action to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly contagion is not an abridgment of freedom. It's a recognition of the boundaries of freedom. The old, accurate adage says, "Your freedom to swing your arms ends where my nose begins."

Taking risks with one's own health is an exercise of liberty. But exposing others to disease is a violation of their liberty. No one has the right to dump sewage on her neighbor's lawn or release cobras on a playground or torch a shop to protest police brutality.

Your control over your body extends to such matters as what you eat, what you drink and whether you get a tattoo or piercing. It doesn't extend to actions that may harm or endanger others.

The rights of others are at the heart of COVID-19 restrictions. If people who disdain protective measures were endangering only themselves by going barefaced, crowding into bars and attending parties, their objections would be justified. But anyone who contracts the virus by acting recklessly stands a good chance of giving it to someone who chose to avoid those risks.