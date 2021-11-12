Favorite isn’t everything - Uplifted in Faith

Mr. Burton wasn’t my favorite teacher — I don’t know that he was really anyone’s favorite teacher. He was my math teacher for three straight years in high school, including AP calculus my senior year. He had a reputation for being the most demanding teacher in the school, and that reputation was well earned. Mr. Burton got me grounded once for getting a 46% on an open-book test. My dad didn’t believe that anyone could fail an open-book test unless they weren’t trying. He never took one of Mr. Burton’s tests.
Mr. Burton’s goal was never to be liked, but to pull the best out of his students. You could see it in the way the class transformed into a workshop in the weeks leading up to the big AP test.
“You know everything you need to know for the test,” Mr. Burton told the class one day. “These last few weeks are all about what you need to review to be ready.”
You could see it in the way he sometimes came in on Saturday morning to work with those who needed extra help. You could see it in the afterschool review session the night before the test. He spent $150 of his own money buying pizza and soda for the class and promised to stay as long as we needed him to. He didn’t do it to be liked; he did it to pull the best out of us.
It worked. Nationally, fewer than 40% of students who take the AP calculus test pass. For Mr. Burton’s students, the rate was well over 80%. Mr. Burton was never my favorite teacher, but favorite isn’t everything.
I recently read that a majority of sermons on any given Sunday are taken from the New Testament letters, most commonly the letters of the Apostle Paul. Based on the sheer number of sermons preached every Sunday, I doubt this statistic would even be possible to prove, but the principle is valid. We all have our favorite Bible verses, our go-to Scriptures. And for most of us, many of those go-to Scriptures come from Paul.
There’s nothing wrong with Paul. He had a brilliant mind, inspired by God. However, it’s interesting how we tend to gravitate toward Paul, even sometimes over Jesus himself. Many of our favorite Bible verses come from Paul, much of our fundamental theology, and sometimes, I even catch myself filtering the words of other Biblical writers through Paul.
It’s easy to connect with Paul. He can be hard-nosed, but he’s analytical, sequential, logical. Paul makes logical sense, but Jesus isn’t always as easy to wrap your head around. He speaks in parables and short, nebulous, sometimes cryptic sayings. He challenges assumptions and pushes us into uncomfortable mental spaces. Jesus forces us to look at the spiritual reality behind the way things are, unearthing the darkest depths of our hearts and our society. As Theologian Essau McCaulley wrote, “The meek and mild Jesus of popular imagination is the invention of the comfortable.”
For example:
“Sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven.”
“Anyone who comes to me must hate their father and mother.”
“Let the dead bury their dead, but you go and proclaim the Kingdom of God.”
“But I say to you anyone who is angry with his brother shall be in danger of the fires of hell.”
“Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in them.”
Even some of Jesus’ most well-known statements, the beatitudes, for example, are not easy to deal with on closer examination.
“Blessed are the poor, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.”
Do you really believe that? I mean, to the point that you are actively divesting yourself of as much wealth as possible that you might gain the Kingdom of Heaven? I know I’m not.
I don’t think we all need to sell all our earthly goods, sit around a campfire and wait for the sky to break open, but Jesus challenges us to think about things. In this case, to consider the way wealth intersects with faith. In all cases, Jesus pulls the best out of us, pushing us to become the people we were created to be.
Sure, all of the Biblical writers do this, but Jesus is the master. Skipping over or explaining away the hard stuff may make me more comfortable, but it’s not going to make me better. That’s why Mr. Burton’s students did so well on the AP test. He wouldn’t let us skip over the hard stuff.
So, next time I run across a passage I’m tempted to skip over or explain away, I hope I have the courage to stop and read it. Really read it. I hope I stop and consider what Jesus (or whatever Biblical writer it’s from) is really saying. I hope I let it challenge me and let it change me. Jesus never came to be anyone’s favorite, but favorite isn’t everything.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.