Favorite isn’t everything - Uplifted in Faith

Mr. Burton wasn’t my favorite teacher — I don’t know that he was really anyone’s favorite teacher. He was my math teacher for three straight years in high school, including AP calculus my senior year. He had a reputation for being the most demanding teacher in the school, and that reputation was well earned. Mr. Burton got me grounded once for getting a 46% on an open-book test. My dad didn’t believe that anyone could fail an open-book test unless they weren’t trying. He never took one of Mr. Burton’s tests.

Mr. Burton’s goal was never to be liked, but to pull the best out of his students. You could see it in the way the class transformed into a workshop in the weeks leading up to the big AP test.

“You know everything you need to know for the test,” Mr. Burton told the class one day. “These last few weeks are all about what you need to review to be ready.”

You could see it in the way he sometimes came in on Saturday morning to work with those who needed extra help. You could see it in the afterschool review session the night before the test. He spent $150 of his own money buying pizza and soda for the class and promised to stay as long as we needed him to. He didn’t do it to be liked; he did it to pull the best out of us.