At first it seemed rather trite to quote Franklin Roosevelt’s famous declaration, “All we have to fear is fear itself!” After all, virtually everyone has heard it a thousand times, but then it occurred to me, its truth is not overstated, it is simply under heeded. The fear of what might have been has probably determined the course of history no more often than actual historical events that did in fact occur.

On today’s date, Feb. 24 in 1917, a secret document that became known as the Zimmerman Telegram was intercepted between the German Foreign Minister Arthur Zimmerman and the Mexican government. It contained a proposal inviting them to join with Germany and Japan in an alliance against the Allies. Mexico’s responsibility in such an agreement would have been to divert America’s military attention to the southwest, thus enabling Germany’s navy a freer hand to thwart in the North Atlantic the supply lines supporting Great Britain. In return Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Southern California would become Mexican territory.

Due to the interception of the message, their strategy was foiled, but the fear of its potential aftermath has discomfited many a mind. For many of us, perhaps the overwhelming majority, fear and faith are seen as polar opposites. We tend to be more like the little boy whose mother asked him to go down to the basement pantry and retrieve a can of tomato soup. Little Johnny (Little boys in preachers’ sermon illustrations are always named Little Johnny!) told his mother he was afraid of the dark basement. She tried to comfort him saying, “Don’t worry. Jesus will be with you wherever you go.” Not so sure about her word, Little Johnny opened the basement door, poked his head in and spoke to the dark, “Jesus, if you are in there, hand me a can of tomato soup!”

Fear and faith are not necessarily opposites. More often than we may imagine, they are actually partners in a life of faith. During World War II, a military governor met with Gen. George Patton praising him for his military genius and expounding on his character applying many attributes about bravery, heroism and courage. The general, having had enough of the superfluous attention, turned and rebuked the governor saying, “In truth, sir, I am a craven coward. I have never been within the sound of a gunshot or the sight of a battle in my whole life that I wasn’t so scared that I sweat in the palms of my hands.” Later he added, “I learned very early in life never to take the counsel of my fears.”

Mr. Roosevelt’s insight was that the true problem in fear is failing to face it. When Nikita Khrushchev served as premier of Russia, he often denounced Joseph Stalin for the atrocities committed during his reign as dictator. Once in public, Khrushchev was interrupted by a heckler shouting, “You were Stalin’s colleague, why didn’t you stop him?” To which the premier responded by simply asking, “Who said that?” and a proverbial silence in which you could hear a pin drop fell over the audience. After a moment of the crowd’s muteness, Khrushchev simply stated. “Now you know why.”

At times, each of us is a member of the crowd afraid to speak out, the little boy afraid of the basement’s darkness. We want someone else to take the responsibility to set the record straight or for Jesus to hand us the can of soup. To the young minister Timothy the apostle Paul wrote a second time words that resonate with encouragement for all of us in such trying circumstances that challenge our spirits: “God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power and love, and a sound mind.”