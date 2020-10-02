Feeling fatigued? You’re not alone.

Pick Your Sources. Consistent miscommunication and mistrust can push us to tune out the world. First, we weren’t supposed to wear masks, and now we are? No one knows anything, so I’m listening to nothing, right? Wrong. You can combat this tendency by being a smart shopper for accurate information. Don’t follow hashtags on Twitter, follow accounts you trust to tell you the truth.

Limit Your Options. We all love the freedom of choice, but having too many options can actually ruin your motivation to make any decision at all. It can also make you unhappier with the choice you do make. Some, such as Steve Jobs and Barack Obama, limit their clothing choices to free up brain space for work. Others cook ahead on Sunday, so they don’t have to decide what to make for dinner every night. You have a shirt that looks good on a Zoom call? Amazing! Buy one in every color.

Among many other things, this pandemic has reminded us of our interconnectedness and the potential of our actions to impact those around us - a realization at once empowering and exhausting. And as we continue on in face of these challenges, knowing what is causing this exhaustion might help us better manage identity fatigue and provide a healthier way to engage with the world.

Lilly Kofler is the Vice President of Behavioral Science and is the U.S. lead of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Behavioral Science Unit.