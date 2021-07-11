Fighting Off Germs 101 - Generations

If we learned anything from the pandemic that ruled our lives and homes for the past year and a half, perhaps the most beneficial has been to take care of ourselves by continually washing our hands with sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs.

In my house, after an exhausting grocery trip that includes staples to feed two adults on completely different diets, three dogs and the animals in the wild that decided our home was good for an apple, shelled peanut or some morsels of uncooked corn, it’s a major chore for Saturday morning. And just as I sling my purse on the chair and kick off the shoes digging into my sweaty, swollen feet, thanks to the July North Carolina hot and humid weather, my husband will remind me for what seems like the millionth time to, “Remember to wash your hands.”

I used to give him a dirty look as I reached for a couple of pain relievers, but I’ve come to realize that he’s just trying to keep me alive, and in a robotic move, I’ve become accustomed to reaching for the sanitizer first before the painkiller to help me get to 2022.

Other than the germs that adhere to me courtesy of the grocery shopping cart, plastic bags and food items that have been touched by many others, perhaps the dirtiest, germiest, villain has to be money – that green stuff that we all used to use before plastic took over our lives.