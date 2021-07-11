Fighting Off Germs 101 - Generations

If we learned anything from the pandemic that ruled our lives and homes for the past year and a half, perhaps the most beneficial has been to take care of ourselves by continually washing our hands with sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs.
In my house, after an exhausting grocery trip that includes staples to feed two adults on completely different diets, three dogs and the animals in the wild that decided our home was good for an apple, shelled peanut or some morsels of uncooked corn, it’s a major chore for Saturday morning. And just as I sling my purse on the chair and kick off the shoes digging into my sweaty, swollen feet, thanks to the July North Carolina hot and humid weather, my husband will remind me for what seems like the millionth time to, “Remember to wash your hands.”
I used to give him a dirty look as I reached for a couple of pain relievers, but I’ve come to realize that he’s just trying to keep me alive, and in a robotic move, I’ve become accustomed to reaching for the sanitizer first before the painkiller to help me get to 2022.
Other than the germs that adhere to me courtesy of the grocery shopping cart, plastic bags and food items that have been touched by many others, perhaps the dirtiest, germiest, villain has to be money – that green stuff that we all used to use before plastic took over our lives.
When you handle cash, it’s important to wash your hands as soon as possible. Why? Researchers tested $1 bills from a New York City bank and found hundreds of microorganisms, including oral and vaginal bacteria (yikes!), and DNA from pets and viruses. Similar research has shown some cash and coins even contain pathogens like E. coli and salmonella. It doesn’t help that money circulates for a while. Germs especially love $100 bills, because they can circulate for as long as 15 years, according to the Federal Reserve.
To find out just how dirty our various forms of payment are, a team of researchers from LendEDU used a scientific device that tests for bacteria on a given surface. They tested 41 different credit and debit cards, 27 different bills, and 12 different coins, and noted down the average germ scores of each item. The higher the germ score meant the dirtier.
So, what was the dirtiest payment method? It wasn’t cash. At the end of the study, cash had a germ score of 160, but credit/debit cards had a score of 285. Coins, on the other hand, had the lowest average germ score of 136. (For reference, it is recommended that a food establishment surface should have a germ score of 10 or less.) Cash, however, isn’t in the clear. According to 2014 research from Mastercard and the University of Oxford, the average bank note is home to 26,000 types of bacteria including E. coli.
Not to put a damper on anyone deciding to let someone else do the cooking and having dinner out at a restaurant, watch out for the worst carrier of germs: the menu. Researchers from the University of Arizona found that menus had a huge 185,000 bacterial organisms, which makes sense because many people handle restaurant menus. You can’t avoid touching it, but it might be wise to bring a pack of Handy Wipes with you the next time you eat out.
Not to demean the most revered place one can visit to maintain good health, thanks to a parade of patients coming through all day, most things in a doctor’s office harbor germs or bacteria — especially the sign-in pen if there is one. In fact, there are 46,000 more germs on that pen than on an average toilet seat. Other things to avoid are the waiting room chairs, armrests, and the door handle. Most doctor offices offer sanitizing wipes for the public and have been doing so long before the pandemic.
Not everyone washes their hands after touching pets or animals, but they should, according to Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, a physician and health expert.
“Animals may carry various diseases,” she said. “And because pets are generally thought of as family friendly, hand washing is sometimes overlooked.”
Hand washing after touching animals or interacting with pets, whether yours or someone else’s, is absolutely essential (I have a feeling kissing and cuddling one’s pets and sleeping in the same bed with them would be nixed as well, but it’s a tough habit to break. In fact, these days, I’m lucky the dog leaves me a spot on the bed).
Now that technology replaces some paper goods, it’s key to wash your hands after touching any screen. One of the worst offenders are kiosk machines in airports or public transportation locations, Dr. Katy Burris, a dermatologist at Columbia University Medical Center says.
“Germs are everywhere, and some places may harbor more than you may realize,” she said.
Cellphones count, too; especially as we may share them with others. The good news: “Simple washing with soap and water will reduce transmission of these pathogens,” Burris says.
Our vital kitchen is also a germ-laden environment. You are not only bringing in raw or uncooked food, but also cleaning food, utensils and textiles, like kitchen towels and sponges. One study found as many as 326 different species of bacteria living on used kitchen sponges. Make sure to toss out the old ones and, as Burris suggests, always wash your hands before preparing a meal and after handling raw meats.
Peg’s solution? Stay out of the kitchen and enjoy dinner out, but don’t forget the Handy Wipes.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.