Life is an education.

We enter adulthood as energetic bundles of ideals and ideas dreaming of future achievements and saving the world from all the mistakes of previous generations. Some variation of the famous quotation, “If you are not a liberal at 20, you have no heart. If you are not a conservative at 40, you have no brain,” has been around since the French Revolution. Its truth is valid: life oftentimes confronts our naïve aspirations with severe confrontations. No better literary presentation of this principle can be found than a novel which made its cinematic premiere on today’s date, April 21, in 1930. It was Erich Remarque’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” adapted to the movie screen under the direction of Lewis Milestone. In short, the story is the experiences of a young man, Paul, entering the German military of World War I full of patriotic zeal for the Fatherland.

Here, I would pause for a personal opinion. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is universally interpreted as a poignant antiwar work of art. While I do not disagree with that interpretation, I believe this literary masterpiece equally speaks to all the challenges of all adolescents as they transition into the harsh realities of the world with which adults since Adam and Eve have been forced to contend since God expelled them from paradise and condemned him to live “by the sweat of his face.” I find many parallels of truth between the war images of the story and the discording experiences of learning to deal with the real world. Let me demonstrate this using some of the insightful quotations from Remarque’s novel.

Almost on Paul’s first day of actual bombardment and hand-to-hand, fixed-bayonet combat, he contemplates, “We came to realize – first with astonishment, then bitterness, and finally with indifference – that intellect apparently wasn’t the most important thing ... not ideas, but the system; not freedom, but drill. We had joined with enthusiasm and with good will, but they did everything to knock that out of us.”

So often our vernal mindsets, expectations of careers and cost of lifestyle are made all the more unsuspecting by the glamorous encouragement of advertising campaigns, entertainment, salespeople and even motivational speakers as though it was all propaganda. However, life’s experiences (the school of hard knocks) eventually teach us the harsh realities of “making ends meet.”

One of the most important lessons we hopefully will learn is about other people, even people we will never know. During a battle over no-man’s-land, Paul happened to fall into a bomb crater alongside an enemy soldier, a Frenchman. Immediately he stabs and kills the man. But, subsequently, he discovers on the dead man’s body a picture of his wife, now a widow, and daughter. Paul speaks to the dead, “Why do they never tell us that you are poor devils like us, that your mothers are just as anxious as ours, and that we have the same fear of death and the same dying and the same agony — Forgive me comrade; how could you be my enemy?” That ultimately all of humanity is not all so dissimilar is one of the most eluding realities that prevents the human race from finding peace with one another.

Another factor in real life that the maturing mind eventually discovers is that most of the dissensions of life, whether in the marketplace, at home or in politics, is due to a few people with control issues who simply want to dominate by the power of their authority, but not seek peace. At one point, Remarque puts such an evaluation in Paul’s mouth: “It is very queer that the unhappiness of the world is often brought on by small men.”

But what I think to be perhaps the most erudite realization from the school of life is the commitment not to succumb to a sense of futility. Many a person has begun reading the Biblical book of Ecclesiastes where the preacher writes, “Vanity of vanity; all is vanity.” Similarly, Paul the soldier futilely opines, “We have so much to say, and we shall never say it.” And then the novel sums up every experience, “He fell in October 1918, (last day of WWI) on a day that was quiet and still on the whole front, the army report confined itself to the single sentence: All quiet on the Western Front. He had fallen ... as though sleeping … his face had an expression of calm, as though almost glad the end had come.”

Where many fail in their real-world education is to finish as did the preacher of Ecclesiastes who concludes with, “Fear God and obey Him. God will bring every good work into judgment.”