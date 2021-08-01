Finding common ground

In 1925, Langston Hughes composed his poem, “I, Too,” and it was published the following year in his first volume of poetry. Written in one of the most divisive decades in American history, the poem speaks to the pride Black citizens had in a tough era of discrimination. The short poem relates the passions and desire for freedom among Black people and is a call for equality. Hughes’ words finish with, “Then, besides, they’ll see how beautiful we are and not be ashamed. I, too am American.”
In barely less than 100 years, there have been great strides in the freedom struggle. The Civil Rights Act, signed in 1964, broke many barriers upholding segregation. Women and minorities gained more freedoms, too. It is important those freedoms were granted and carried out.
For example, at the beginning of Hughes’ poem, the Black servant cannot eat with his white counterparts and must eat in the kitchen, but he recognizes by the end of the poem he will eventually be seated at the same table. At least this is the hope of the poem—as in the words of the famous Sam Cook song – a change would come. In many ways, federal and state governments recognized inequalities and moved to adjust them.
What prevents us from seating each other, regardless of race and ethnicity, at the same table? Are we too caught up within ourselves? Are we uncomfortable with who we are individually which makes us uncomfortable to share our lives with others? Has society created the mechanisms for division in certain areas of life? Are we just not meant to get along? Moreover, we have so much technology at our fingertips which prepares us to use a search engine or operate an app, but are these things inevitably causing us to behave in isolation; giving up the feeling and need for interconnectedness? Are these tools preventing us from truly being civil with one another and offering community in the process?
It is true, we create the environment we desire. And people are very capable of building bridges instead of walls. It takes listening and understanding. A popular book and movie, “The Best of Enemies” opens up the lives of a white man and a Black woman who changed the course of history in Durham, N.C. in the 1970s. Once opponents, they became friends and respected leaders in their community. It took time, but they realized they both valued and needed each other. Such happens every day. Some people call this “the common good.”
Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor during the Clinton presidency, has written a book about the common good. He states, “If we are losing our national identity, it is not because we are becoming browner or speak in more languages than we once did—it is because we are losing a sense of the common good. Our core identity—the most precious legacy we have been given by the generation who came before us—the ideals we share—the good we hold in common.”
The founders of the nation laid out some common ground for our common good. They created a situation where there would be the rule of law and not of men. They put statutes and policies in place to curb the unworthy ambitions of men, and made the government flexible in order to rectify past wrongs. They laid down the foundation for Hughes’ main character in his poem to make it to the table when company comes.
Such a table has not always been set perfectly. Yet, laws have been embraced to give everyone at the table a measure of dignity and freedom. It is up to all of us to find the connections with people across religious, racial, economic, and political lines. Too many times, we live in an age of “zero sum” limits. Cancel culture prevents us from seeing the true things in our lives—keeps us from empathy and understanding. We all must get back to believing the things which unite us as Americans are far better than the things we choose to separate us.
Scripture encourages us to not be bitter with one another and to pursue peace. It seems many, for various reasons, would rather pursue bitterness, or hatred or cynicism.
There are times when we as people are pulled to extremes. Our institutions sometimes fray at the edges. The founders were wise to know this might happen.
Even with all the freedoms at hand, the founders put a big tag on citizens displaying virtue and responsibility. Such is a vital part in living in a democratic society. Our government’s ability to change and the common ground we share can lead us again to more common goodness.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.