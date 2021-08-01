Finding common ground

In 1925, Langston Hughes composed his poem, “I, Too,” and it was published the following year in his first volume of poetry. Written in one of the most divisive decades in American history, the poem speaks to the pride Black citizens had in a tough era of discrimination. The short poem relates the passions and desire for freedom among Black people and is a call for equality. Hughes’ words finish with, “Then, besides, they’ll see how beautiful we are and not be ashamed. I, too am American.”

In barely less than 100 years, there have been great strides in the freedom struggle. The Civil Rights Act, signed in 1964, broke many barriers upholding segregation. Women and minorities gained more freedoms, too. It is important those freedoms were granted and carried out.

For example, at the beginning of Hughes’ poem, the Black servant cannot eat with his white counterparts and must eat in the kitchen, but he recognizes by the end of the poem he will eventually be seated at the same table. At least this is the hope of the poem—as in the words of the famous Sam Cook song – a change would come. In many ways, federal and state governments recognized inequalities and moved to adjust them.