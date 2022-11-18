Finding way to overcome obstacles

Whether it is unveiled in the shenanigans of Tom Sawyer duping his friends into whitewashing his Aunt Polly’s fence, the conversation between Jim and Huckleberry Finn on the raft when the latter chooses to go to hell or the far-reaching effects of differing socialization processes between Chambers and Tom, Mark Twain stands out over all other writers in his natural endowment for making the human experience understandable to us readers. But this talent was perhaps best displayed in “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” published on today’s date, Nov. 18, in 1865.

If you ever tried reading it but found it boring for its seemingly long, ridiculous narrative and insignificant plot, give it another chance by adopting the attitude that the plot is totally trivial and the narrative is wonderfully illuminating of the thinking processes of every emotionally healthy mind.

Also it would be helpful to know a bit about the literary genre in which Samuel Clemens excelled. Twain’s writing fell into a small category referred to as “sketches.” They are very close in definition to what are called “tales,” but differ in one very important manner. Tales are so deeply immersed in a specific culture’s idiosyncrasies they can only be understood by members of that culture. But sketches address the human interactions of a specific culture (in this case, the mining camps of the California Gold Rush era) but are common to all of humanity. Mark Twain was better at this than anyone else.

In “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” he accomplished this through a narrative of the far-fetched stories of three animals: an asthmatic mare who constantly won horse races despite her medical condition, a two-legged dog named Andrew Jackson who won all of his dog races, and a frog, Dan’l Webster, who had been trained to jump longer distances than other frogs.

From each animal, the reader gains insights through Twain’s writing abilities quite similar to the morals of Aesop’s fables. The mare won her races not due to her speed, but to her refusal to ever give up. Two-legged Andrew Jackson’s strategy for winning his races was to simply bite the hind quarters of his competitors until they quit the contest. Dan’l Webster’s story differs a bit from the other two. When his belly was filled with lead dove shot, he was rendered too heavy to even move, much less jump. Thus, he lost the match, whereupon his trainer chased the culprit, but failed to catch him. However, he learned from the experience how to avoid the predicament in the future.

In chronological succession, the three stories symbolize the lessons that life’s successes depend respectively upon endurance, cleverness and education. These truths are beneficial for any age in human history. In our time when almost every desirable attribute of life can be obtained virtually instantly (fast food, easy credit, medical cures, etc.), perseverance and deferred gratification are not priorities most likely to practiced. Achieving life’s goals through strategic planning also is usually considered second place to getting what the self wants immediately. And learning from experience has greatly been replaced by blaming others instead of reflecting on changing ourselves.

King Asa was a little-known ruler of Judah whose almost always peaceful reign lasted more than 40 years. But once, when Judah was attacked by a neighboring kingdom and it appeared as though Judah might be overwhelmed, Azariah spoke to him these words of counseling assurance from the Lord, “Take courage! Do not let your hand grow weak, for your work shall be rewarded.”

In every church’s congregation are people who feel overwhelmed by the weight of obligations and the pressures of limiting resources. Instead of being verbally pulverized with sermons of condemnation, there might be more value in words of encouragement from prophets like Azariah saying, “Take courage! God is not finished with you yet.”