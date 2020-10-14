Food for thought on apartment living - Generations

It’s difficult trying to find an uplifting topic to write about every week when bad news seems to dominate the news media. Are we winning the fight against COVID-19 and will a vaccine ever be available for all? Why is poor Louisiana getting pounded yet again by another hurricane? Are the West Coast fires finally getting under control? Are the protestors and militia groups under control? Do we really care about polls, political ads and phone calls begging for our vote when we already voted weeks ago? Are our governors safe from being kidnapped? More statues are being toppled and I’m not entirely sure if it’s because of the right or the left. Frankly, I always considered myself somewhere in the middle and not measured by a direction.