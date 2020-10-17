Food for thought on apartment living

It’s difficult trying to find an uplifting topic to write about every week when bad news seems to dominate the news media. Are we winning the fight against COVID-19 and will a vaccine ever be available for all? Why is poor Louisiana getting pounded yet again by another hurricane? Are the West Coast fires finally getting under control? Are the protestors and militia groups under control? Do we really care about polls, political ads and phone calls begging for our vote when we already voted weeks ago? Are our governors safe from being kidnapped? More statues are being toppled and I’m not entirely sure if it’s because of the right or the left. Frankly, I always considered myself somewhere in the middle and not measured by a direction.
So, determined not to dwell on any of the above for this column, I hunted for something that might bring a smile or two rather than further depression. Luckily, one of my “go to” websites, www.history-a2z.com, came to the rescue when it featured a collection of notes left by apartment dwellers to their fellow dwellers. Some got right to the point, while others proved a little humor goes a long way in today’s turbulent times.
For example, an apartment dweller named Malcolm left a note on a neighbor’s door making a strong point: “Think you might have had a parcel delivery left by your side gate. Saw some gypsies pinch it. Would have stopped them if you had been nicer neighbors.” Whether there was a parcel or not is questionable, but Malcolm made his feelings known.
A resident left a $10 bill and a note posted on another resident’s door that said, “I had to syphon gas out of your car at 3 a.m. Gas stations were closed. Sorry for the inconvenience. Here’s some cash…thanks - Random Stranger.” Thoughtful or creepy?
In the apartment community laundry room, the following note was found taped to a washer: “To the person who stopped the washer in the middle of my wash cycle and took my clothes out just to wash yours…unfortunately, you can find your wet clothes frozen outside in the snow. Any problems? Come see me in 301.”
And on a laundry room dryer: “Hey, please do not leave your stuff in the dryer forever. In the time I waited to see if you would move your stuff, I started a career, got married, started a family, moved to the country, became a grandfather and retired all in the nude because I couldn’t dry my clothes. I decided to move your stuff. Sorry I don’t know how to fold sheets, but I tried.”
Noise seems to be irritating to many apartment dwellers. One note read: “To the unit undergoing renovations above us, I wanted to thank you for the loud drilling on a Saturday morning. It was really considerate of you and I’m sure you gave it thought to your neighbors. I work late shift at the hospital so thank you again. I really appreciate the lack of sleep.” It was signed “Your neighbors in this building.”
Another resident kept it simple: “Welcome, new neighbor. From the sounds on my ceiling, how many dinosaurs have moved in?”
Another: “To the person playing Roxette’s ‘She’s Got the Look’ at 5:30 a.m. every morning for 30 minutes – please stop. You’ve ruined a perfectly good song. And if you don’t stop, I will challenge you by playing ‘The Macarena’ at 5 a.m. every morning. Game on?”
And for those who litter: “Please do not drop your cigarette butts on the ground. The cat crawls out at night to smoke them, and we are trying to get him to quit.”
Another one about pets, fair warning was posted on the community bulletin board: “There may be a python loose in this building. She is 7-feet long and not at all dangerous. If found, please call Nick. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
Neighbor to neighbor note posted on door across the hall: “Stop taking my newspaper, you (swear word) jerk!” Response: “I’ll never stop! And there are children in this building, so shame on you for using such vulgar language.” It was signed: “A well-read individual.”
In the beware of flying objects category, one neighborly note read: “Hello, your plant fell off your ledge overnight. Unfortunately, the pot did not survive the fall. The plant itself was in somewhat of a catatonic state, but we managed to save it. Apt. 102.”
This next one left on a resident’s door was a unique way of announcing a baby soon to make his/her way into the world: “If you hear someone in Apt. 1 screaming, it is just my wife. She’s in labor.” It was signed “Daniel” with a P.S. “no worries.”
And to round out neighborly notes from one female apartment dweller to another female apartment dweller: “To the lady of the house. If you’re not going to wave at me, please do not wave to my husband. It makes me very angry and uncomfortable. I don’t want to have to come face to face about this.” No signature.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
