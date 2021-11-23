Food inflation is a turkey of an issue

“Economists are saying, grocery stores are saying, they expect a run on turkeys, a run on birds.” There’s also a “risk,” she goes on, that “you may not get the size bird you want.”

Aha, just the thought that alarmed Americans might do a run on turkeys, fearing they won’t get one, could cause ... a run on turkeys. Recall last year’s ransacking of shelves for toilet paper. Though inexplicable, it did create some cute memes: Did you know that the Charmin bear was behind the coronavirus pandemic?

Oh, and there are other Thanksgiving food items. The price of potatoes was up 1.7% last month from a year ago. Potatoes in October 2020 cost about 82 cents a pound, which means Americans are now spending slightly over 1 cent more a pound this year for potatoes.

Consider the worst-case scenario. Just suppose the turkey shelves at the supermarket go bare in the days before Thanksgiving. So, you have eggplant parmesan for dinner or hamburger or chicken pot pie. No one is going to starve. After all, the American people did get through the Great Depression.