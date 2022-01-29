For some, white is the default position

It does not exactly break your heart to see Mitch McConnell used as a piñata.

He is a man of uniquely pious hypocrisy, able to affect moist-eyed sincerity while ruthlessly chopping the legs out from under democracy. Whether it is stealing Supreme Court seats or defending an indefensible president, his superpower is the uncanny ability to lie, to know that you know he's lying and yet to keep a straight face through it all.

So one does not weep to see him smacked about, as happened last week after he rhetorically implied that African Americans are something other than real Americans. But one hopes both ardent critics and casual observers understand that ultimately, this is not simply a McConnell problem -- which is to say, not just a transient gaffe reflecting only one senator's clumsy syntax.

For those who missed it, a recap: Asked last week about African-American anxiety over the Senate's failure to pass legislation to expand and defend voting rights, the minority leader replied: "Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

Ouch.