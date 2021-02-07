Forget the dry martini – make mine a banana split

The Anti-Saloon League, the most powerful lobby for Prohibition, eagerly supported the dairy industry, trying to take credit for the growth of the ice cream market. In the organization’s 1921 yearbook, it was written, “It is believed that this large increase in ice cream consumption was due in a large degree to the fact that men with a craving for stimulants turned readily to this refreshing and palatable food. The more ice cream that is used, the better it is for the consumers and the producers of milk.”

That may be so. I’m sure the speakeasies didn’t suffer much except for the occasional raid, but I have a feeling auto accidents took a nosedive and that was a good thing, since one can still retain all of one’s faculties even after devouring a half-gallon of ice cream.

Other factors driving the ice cream boom included the expansion of soda fountains, improved methods of refrigeration and innovations in ice cream production. The latter two, in particular, helped bring frozen desserts to a national market, with competitive development of new single-serve products like the chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the Popsicle and the ice cream-filled Dixie Cup.