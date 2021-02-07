Forget the dry martini – make mine a banana split

In preparation for the sweetest day of the year, Valentine’s Day, and in keeping with something everyone seems to love, I’m devoting this column solely to ice cream – with perhaps a little bit of hard liquor as a distant second.
Today, ice cream profits reap big business rewards and, according to the Washington, D.C.-based International Dairy Foods Association, it’s an $11 billion industry that supports 26,000 direct jobs and generates $1.6 billion in direct wages.
I know you’re on the verge of running to the freezer for some Ben and Jerry’s to help the ice cream industry retain its wealth, but there’s a historical reason why ice cream became so popular in the U.S. and it has to do with booze.
According to www.history.com, when Congress passed the Volstead Act in 1920, prohibiting the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages, the law nearly destroyed the alcohol industry. Between 1919 and 1929, federal tax revenues from distilled spirits almost bottomed out from $365 million to less than $13 million. The few breweries that survived to the end of Prohibition in 1933 did so by producing everything from ceramics and farm equipment to American cheese, candy and malt syrup. Iconic breweries, such as Anheuser-Busch, turned, in part, to ice cream production.
As men sought alternatives to having a drink at the local saloon, many ate ice cream more often according to Anne Cooper Funderburg, author of “Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla: A History of American Ice Cream.” From 1920 to 1929, ice cream consumption rose to an estimated 40%.
The Anti-Saloon League, the most powerful lobby for Prohibition, eagerly supported the dairy industry, trying to take credit for the growth of the ice cream market. In the organization’s 1921 yearbook, it was written, “It is believed that this large increase in ice cream consumption was due in a large degree to the fact that men with a craving for stimulants turned readily to this refreshing and palatable food. The more ice cream that is used, the better it is for the consumers and the producers of milk.”
That may be so. I’m sure the speakeasies didn’t suffer much except for the occasional raid, but I have a feeling auto accidents took a nosedive and that was a good thing, since one can still retain all of one’s faculties even after devouring a half-gallon of ice cream.
Other factors driving the ice cream boom included the expansion of soda fountains, improved methods of refrigeration and innovations in ice cream production. The latter two, in particular, helped bring frozen desserts to a national market, with competitive development of new single-serve products like the chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the Popsicle and the ice cream-filled Dixie Cup.
Soda fountains became America’s favorite alcohol replacement in the 1920s and became the place where people gathered to socialize in public. In 1922, The New York Times estimated the U.S. had more than 100,000 soda fountains — most of which were situated in drugstores — with $1 billion in sales.
The surge in ice cream’s popularity during Prohibition coincided with the development of more efficient means of refrigeration both at soda fountains and private homes, as well as less labor-intensive methods to make ice cream. Countertop freezers allowed busy soda fountain operators to store large quantities of ice cream, but the process of making it using a manual crank could be a tough task. In 1926, however, Clarence Vogt, an inventor from Louisville, Kentucky, made it possible to mass produce ice cream on an industrial scale when he created the first commercially successful continuous process freezer. Vogt’s machine, which allowed the ingredients to be poured in at one end of the machine and ice cream to come out the other end, led to true mass marketing of ice cream.
In January 1922, an Iowa schoolteacher named Christian Nelson patented the Eskimo Pie, a single-serve bar of vanilla ice cream covered in a thin chocolate shell. Harry Burt, a Chicago-based confectioner, became the first to put a stick in such chocolate-covered ice cream treats with the Good Humor bar, patenting his process and machinery in 1923. Burt revolutionized the industry by launching a fleet of refrigerated trucks driven by white-clad “Good Humor men” dispensing bars, cones and cups directly to neighborhoods around the country.
However, by the late 1920s and early ’30s, the ice cream industry was hit by the Great Depression and the repeal of Prohibition. After that, World War II, with its quotas on milk and sugar, further diminished ice cream enthusiasm. The industry surged again after the war, but Americans were now thirsty for alcohol, and ice cream quickly took a backseat.
Now that I’ve got most of you yearning for a bowl of ice cream, you might want to mark July 21 on your calendar to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Businesses across the nation might be offering freebies, discounts and contests. The day became official 35 years ago when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.
