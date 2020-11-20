Forgiveness is a form of healing

Eventually, he walked with four of them to the gallows, but before their hanging, he offered each of them communion.

Wilhelm Keitel, military adviser to Hitler, accepted and responded to the chaplain: “You have helped me more than you know. May Christ my savior stand by me all the way.”

Gerecke urged Hermann Goering, leader of the air force, “Surrender your heart and soul completely to the savior.” Goering responded: “I can’t do that. This Jesus of whom you speak was just another smart Jew.” Instead, he swallowed cyanide, cheating the hangman by suicide.

Joachim von Ribbentrop, Hitler’s foreign minister, partook of the communion offered and then said, “This business of religion probably isn’t as serious as you consider it.” He too went to the gallows.

Alfred Rosenberg, Nazi theorist and ideologue, declined the communion offer and told Gerecke: “If my colleagues are naïve enough to accept, you go ahead and work with them. Don’t bother me.” He was accompanied to his execution by the chaplain, who could only standby and pray for his soul.

Wilhelm Frick, minister of the interior, took communion in his cell and “died as a penitent sinner trusting in God’s mercy for forgiveness.”