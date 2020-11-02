Former contenders in a new cabinet?

Who will be serving in the new presidential cabinet?

If Donald Trump turns out to be the winner of the Nov. 3 election, there may be changes, but probably merely a continuation of the shifting sands of the last four years.

However, if Joe Biden is the winner, there will be a total turnover in the cabinet.

Last year about this time I wrote that many of the then 20 Democratic candidates were really not running for president. Instead, they were auditioning for high-level jobs in the new president’s administration.

It turns out I was right.

For instance, I wrote about candidate Pete Buttigieg, “Most of us had never heard of him until a few months ago. But we have learned that he is smart, quick on his feet, articulate, trustworthy, speaks several foreign languages, and has been a Rhodes Scholar and a soldier. He is cool and persuasive. He could be Secretary of State or ambassador to the United Nations.”

Buttigieg is now being considered for the U.N. position and for several other jobs including Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Secretary of Health and Human Resources.