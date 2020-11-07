Formidable challenges facing Biden

Many industries that usually rebound when the economy recovers may stay depressed for years -- including airlines, hotels, tourism, oil and gas and commercial real estate.

Worse, every effort to contain the epidemic has been subverted by the person who should be doing the most to help: the incumbent president. He has encouraged his followers to resist measures recommended by public health experts, and many of them have done so. Their noncompliance will outlive his presidency.

The Trump administration brings to mind the Buchanans in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby": "They were careless people, Tom and Daisy -- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made." Cleaning up will be the task of the next administration.

Biden might like to emulate Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, who entered the White House during the Great Depression and embarked on an ambitious effort to rescue Americans from hardship, keep banks functioning, create jobs, boost farm income and revive the economy. He signed 15 major bills in his first 100 days. The result was a monumental reshaping of the federal government's mission.