‘Founders’ is an appropriate term

We live in a great country founded by interesting people using principles such as freedom, natural rights, and liberty. As one author puts it, “It was these ideas at that time in history that made the founding of the United States absolutely unique and exemplary – probably the most profound single event in shaping the modern world.”

Some want to erase the term "founding father" or "founding mother" from our historical vocabulary. They argue the terms are "racist" or "sexist." Yet, these individuals were the beams in the American building. Without whom, this American nation could not exist.

There were many "founders" of the country, known and unknown. Abigail Adams always pushed her husband, John, to "remember the ladies" in the writing of the new government. Women and minorities fought in the Revolutionary war for their own right to be free. They demonstrated a great character. Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Prince Estabruck, and several women known as "Molly Pitchers" are just a few of them.

As Independence Week is upon us, it is heartening to think about the people who shaped the revolutionary era. For example, Cesar Rodney, a delegate to the Continental Congress from Delaware, rode 80 miles from his home to Philadelphia to be his state’s deciding vote in support of Independence on July 2, 1776.