‘Founders’ is an appropriate term

We live in a great country founded by interesting people using principles such as freedom, natural rights, and liberty. As one author puts it, “It was these ideas at that time in history that made the founding of the United States absolutely unique and exemplary – probably the most profound single event in shaping the modern world.”
Some want to erase the term "founding father" or "founding mother" from our historical vocabulary. They argue the terms are "racist" or "sexist." Yet, these individuals were the beams in the American building. Without whom, this American nation could not exist.
There were many "founders" of the country, known and unknown. Abigail Adams always pushed her husband, John, to "remember the ladies" in the writing of the new government. Women and minorities fought in the Revolutionary war for their own right to be free. They demonstrated a great character. Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Prince Estabruck, and several women known as "Molly Pitchers" are just a few of them.
As Independence Week is upon us, it is heartening to think about the people who shaped the revolutionary era. For example, Cesar Rodney, a delegate to the Continental Congress from Delaware, rode 80 miles from his home to Philadelphia to be his state’s deciding vote in support of Independence on July 2, 1776.
No one can think of the revolutionary era without touching on Benjamin Franklin. He was the oldest delegate to the Constitutional Convention as well as being the greatest gentleman of the colonial era. He had a flare for life and a great gift for reason. He was the diplomat who helped secure aid from France during the Revolutionary War and was a good writer and debater. He helped to edit Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence. He was not perfect by any means. Yet, he became one of the greatest patriots for the American cause.
George Washington led his country in a great many areas. As a general, he commanded men through the revolution; never committing all of his troops into a single battle against one of the world’s greatest armies. He lived to fight another day. Washington had things read to his army to inspire them like the Declaration of Independence. As a younger man he had copied down his own rules for civility and tried to live by them. His large stature helped him with his strength of command. One soldier particularly remembered being inspired simply by having Washington’s horse and riding boot brush his person in the midst of battle. As president, he displayed a profound sense of rightness. Knowing he was first to hold the office, he knew he was establishing important precedents for others to follow.
John Adams followed Washington as president but is perhaps best remembered for writing the country’s first state constitution and for defending the British troops after the Boston Massacre. He had a great respect for the law and for the Bible. One of his best friends was Thomas Jefferson. He argued the merits of Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence on the floor of the Continental Congress and helped usher it though to approval. Like Franklin, Adams became a diplomat during the revolutionary period and helped broker important deals for the country in its infancy.
A mutual friend of Adams and Jefferson, Dr. Benjamin Rush, wrote the first Chemistry textbook in America and tirelessly worked for mental health issues all of his life. Rush spoke out against the issue of slavery. A signer of the Declaration, he also served as a physician in Washington’s army. When Adams and Jefferson later split over the direction of the country, the good doctor became an intermediary between the two and encouraged them to put their differences aside.
It was said of Thomas Jefferson that he was a university unto himself. His understanding of Enlightenment principles shaped his writing of the Declaration of Independence. He understood the role of government existed to ensure and protect the security and happiness of all of its citizens. The ideas of equal protection under the law and freedom of opportunity remain. The document became the basis for every historical moment and decision which followed after. The ideas in the Declaration shape us as a country, became a sword separating freedom and slavery, and remain a light to the larger world.
We need "founders." That is who they are. They were big and bold in their time. They questioned, often wrestled with their ideas, were aware they harbored terrible imperfections, and knew other generations would need to come along and make the country better.
Such is our task. It is far too easy to complain about what they didn’t do or didn’t accomplish instead of thinking on what they did do and what they risked for the cause of independence.
We are wise to remember the latter.
