Four-day workweek? I wish.

Three-day weekends sound good to me.

According to Business Insider, a movement is afoot for companies to offer employees four-day work weeks — 10 hours a day over four days, rather than eight hours over five days — so they may enjoy three-day weekends.

More employers say that a four-day work week will help them retain and attract employees who, during COVID-19, reported “working longer, taking fewer breaks and signing on at all hours of the day and night.”

COVID-19 exposed millions of new work-from-home employees to the experience that the growing class of self-employed gig workers have been living for some time.

The era of going to an office, putting in your eight hours, then leaving your work worries behind ended for millions of workers long ago.

Computers, email and virtual meetings allowed office workers to ditch their traditional jobs working for one employer to provide on-demand services — such as copywriting or software engineering — to multiple clients located anywhere in the world.