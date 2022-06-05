Fun facts for your next BBQ

Since my last couple of columns were of a serious nature, I figured it might be time for some fun facts that you could use while attending a summer barbecue (most likely after a couple of Budweisers when conversation needs a boost), so here goes a few for your enjoyment or just plain knowledge.

If talk turns to animals, you might want to tell the group that the bumblebee bat is the world’s smallest mammal. Weighing in at 0.05 to 0.07 ounces, with a head-to-body length of 1.14 to 1.29 inches and a wingspan of 5.1 to 5.7 inches, it’s the smallest mammal in the world, according to the “Guinness Book of World Records.” However, warn the group members that they would have to travel far to see this creature. It’s only found in a few limestone caves on the Khwae Noi River in southwest Thailand.

If that doesn’t excite the group, you might mention that a cow-bison hybrid, called a beefalo, actually exists, and in fact, you can even buy its meat in at least 21 states. And, yes, I had to look this one up courtesy of Google because I’m basically a vegetarian and don’t hunt around for meat. Beefalo constitutes a hybrid offspring of domestic cattle, usually a male in managed breeding programs, and the American bison, usually a female in managed breeding programs. The breed was created to combine the characteristics of both animals for beef production. And, no, North Carolina wasn’t listed as a state selling beefalo.

More in the animal facts category: Sea otters hold hands when they sleep. Romantic? Perhaps, but they mostly do it because it keeps them from floating away from each other while they sleep. Works for shipwrecked humans, too.

Gentoo penguins are certainly the romantics. Males propose to their mates with a pebble (their substitute for an engagement ring?). If the female penguin accepts the proposal, she uses the pebble as the basis for their nest. And so begins the chores of a wife even in the penguin world.

The most amazing (and patient) mother must be an octopus. On average, a giant Pacific octopus will lay 56,000 eggs at the end of a pregnancy, over the course of about a month. And if that wasn’t a tough enough job, she’s got more work to do. At first, the new babies float through the surrounding water unattached to one another or their mother. But then the mother gathers each egg — about the size of a grain of rice — and weaves them into braids, allowing her to keep an eye on everyone at the same time. Never complain about watching a toddler again!

Jumping from animals to food, did you know that German chocolate cake was invented in Texas? The “German” part of German chocolate cake comes from an American man, not a European country. Specifically, it’s named after Sam German, who in 1852 created the formula for a mild dark baking chocolate bar for Baker’s Chocolate Company, which was subsequently named Baker’s German’s Sweet Chocolate.

And if someone in your group of friends mentions cookies, you can be the knowledgeable one by revealing that while Wally “Famous” Amos became rich and a sensation when he packaged his delicious chocolate chip cookies, he had a pretty good career before getting stuck in the kitchen. He was in the business of making people famous, Biography reports. He discovered and signed folk duo Simon & Garfunkel and was a talent rep for acts like Diana Ross, Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye.

To make a hit with your group, you can tell them they have more talent than Beethoven. Yes, it’s hard to believe, but famed composer Beethoven never knew how to multiply or divide (let’s hope those in your avid audience of listeners know how to do both). The renowned pianist went to a Latin school called Tirocinium, where he was taught some math, but never learned multiplication or division — only addition. Once, when he needed to multiply 62 by 50, he wrote 62 down a line 50 times and added it all up. He might have written more masterpieces with Microsoft Excel.

If the subject of your kid’s report card comes up, you can tell the group that even though the current American flag was designed by a high school student, his teacher failed miserably and gave him a B-minus for the unique design. It started as a school project for Bob Heft’s junior-year history class in 1958, and his design had 50 stars, even though Alaska and Hawaii weren’t states yet. Heft figured the two would earn statehood soon and showed the government his design. After President Dwight D. Eisenhower called to say the design was approved, Heft’s teacher sheepishly changed his grade to an A.

Should politics come up anywhere during the barbecue, quickly steer it away to another subject. You might tell them that the Windy City nickname has nothing to do with Chicago’s weather. In fact, Chicago’s nickname was coined by 19th-century journalists who were referring to the fact that its residents were “windbags” and “full of hot air.”

Should the conversation turn to dogs, you might want to show your bit of knowledge by telling them that dogs sniff good smells with their left nostril. Somehow, dog experts figured out that dogs normally start sniffing with their right nostril, then keep it there if the smell could signal danger, but they’ll shift to the left side for something pleasant, like food or a mating partner.

And in the lightning round of facts, here’s a couple to make your listeners think: No number before 1,000 contains the letter A; the Eiffel Tower can grow more than six inches during the summer because the high temperatures make the iron expand; and penicillin was first called “mold juice.” Yes, in 1928, bacteriologist Alexander Fleming left a dish in his lab while he was on vacation, only to return and find that some liquid around the mold had killed the bacteria in the dish. This became the world’s first antibiotic, but before naming it penicillin, he called it “mold juice.”

And for the braggart of your group who thinks he knows everything, hit him with this tidbit: ancient Egyptians used dead mice to ease toothaches. Yes, in ancient Egypt, people put a dead mouse in their mouth if they had a toothache, according to Nathan Belofsky’s book, “Strange Medicine: A Shocking History of Real Medical Practices Through the Ages.”

Thank goodness for Orajel.

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.