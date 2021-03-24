Fund robust research into US gun violence

If only our current leaders would follow the example of Mark Rosenberg and the late U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, R-Ark. — two men on opposing sides of the gun debate who eventually teamed up to pursue a common goal: public safety. Dickey was well known for the 1996 Dickey Amendment, which prohibited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using federal funds intended for injury prevention to advocate for gun control.

Yet he forged an unlikely friendship with Rosenberg, president emeritus of the Task Force for Global Health in Atlanta, whose 20-year career at the CDC included leading the agency's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and serving as assistant surgeon general.

What the two men realized, Rosenberg told an editorial writer, is that "there are ways that you can keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them while you are protecting the rights of gun owners and reducing gun violence."

In that spirit, in 2018 Congress passed clarifying language that retained the Dickey Amendment but said the CDC could resume research on gun violence as long as it wasn't lobbying for gun control — a key step that led to $25 million in new funding, split between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health, in 2020 and 2021.