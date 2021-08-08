Further proof that crime doesn’t pay - Generations

‘Crime doesn’t pay” is an old adage that we’re all taught at an early age, but, sadly, some people refuse to follow the advice and wind up … well, in a pickle. Here are a couple of examples that may bring you a laugh or two.

Police in Ossining, New York, were called to a convenience store where they found a man trying to break in. They chased the suspect through the streets until both cops took a tumble. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect sought refuge on the grounds of a large building. What he didn’t realize was that the building was the Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where he was promptly nabbed by a guard.

Then there was the trio of drug thieves who broke into a home in Silver Springs, Florida, and discovered three jars of what they believed to be cocaine. They took it home and snorted the contents. That’s when they discovered that the jars were in fact urns and that they were snorting the cremains of the victim’s husband and two dogs. Ouch!

A shoplifter was picked up after pinching a bottle of vodka from a liquor store. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to find the suspect, though. His name and phone number were left with the clerk — after asking her out on a date.