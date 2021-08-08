Further proof that crime doesn’t pay - Generations

‘Crime doesn’t pay” is an old adage that we’re all taught at an early age, but, sadly, some people refuse to follow the advice and wind up … well, in a pickle. Here are a couple of examples that may bring you a laugh or two.
Police in Ossining, New York, were called to a convenience store where they found a man trying to break in. They chased the suspect through the streets until both cops took a tumble. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect sought refuge on the grounds of a large building. What he didn’t realize was that the building was the Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where he was promptly nabbed by a guard.
Then there was the trio of drug thieves who broke into a home in Silver Springs, Florida, and discovered three jars of what they believed to be cocaine. They took it home and snorted the contents. That’s when they discovered that the jars were in fact urns and that they were snorting the cremains of the victim’s husband and two dogs. Ouch!
A shoplifter was picked up after pinching a bottle of vodka from a liquor store. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to find the suspect, though. His name and phone number were left with the clerk — after asking her out on a date.
As two men waited in line at the coffee shop to pay their bill, a third cut in front of them. He threw a drink at the clerk and demanded all the money from the till. Temporarily surprised, the men quickly recovered and handcuffed the crook. Apparently, in his rush, the criminal didn’t notice they were police officers — in full uniform.
A woman in Fresno, California, was stopped at a DUI checkpoint for being impaired. Ever helpful, she offered up this info: “My husband’s right behind me, and he’s even drunker than I am.”
When an attempted robbery at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store went awry, the suspect fled across the street and jumped a fence … right into the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort and Spa. As the Orlando Sentinel pointed out, “As one of the only folks wearing clothing,” the suspect was easily spotted by police.
It’s the worst possible time to faint — in the middle of robbing a bank. But that’s what happened to a Beavercreek, Ohio, thief. The teller called 911 and asked for medics. But you have to give the man an ounce of credit because while the ambulance was en route, the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding all her cash.
Mitchell Deslatte walked into a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hotel and asked the clerk for a room. The clerk wasn’t a clerk — he was a state trooper. And the hotel was actually a state trooper station. That’s when Deslatte was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Two men decided a back-to-school event at an office supply store would be the perfect time to do some shoplifting. After all, store clerks would be busy helping an influx of shoppers. However, they didn’t realize that the sale happened to coincide with the annual “Shop with a Cop” day when about 60 police officers show up to help children pick out school supplies.
Adan Juarez Ramirez had it all figured out — he could be a cop without having to take the boring test. But he was arrested in Grapevine, Texas, after pulling over a driver in his pickup truck, outfitted with flashing lights. He even had an ID badge, which he’d made by blacking out a restaurant gift card and etching in the word “POLICE.” However, he’d kept the restaurant’s logo, a jalapeño pepper surrounded by the words “Chipotle Mexican Grill.”
A Target store in Augusta, Georgia, agreed to take back a printer from a dissatisfied customer. Then the clerk noticed some work the customer forgot to remove from the machine: Counterfeit bills.
In Mesa, Arizona, a home break-in was foiled when the burglar jumped through the bedroom window — and got trapped in a clothes hamper. Cops took it from there.
A man’s alleged attempt to rob a York, Pennsylvania, bank met with some snags. Cops say the first teller he tried to rob fainted and the next two had no more cash in their drawers. Fed up, the suspect stormed out, threatening to write an angry letter to the bank.
A Memphis man was charged with forgery after he handed a waitress a $100 bill. The waitress knew something was funny with the money: Instead of Ben Franklin, it was Abe Lincoln who was staring back at her.
Following a dispute, a Bithlo, Florida man allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at his neighbor’s trailer home. However, Mother Nature intervened, shifted the winds, and sent the embers onto the suspect’s own trailer which immediately caught fire.
A San Francisco thief pedaled his bike up to a woman on the sidewalk, snatched the iPhone out of her hands, and rode away. Unknown to him, the woman was in the middle of demonstrating the iPhone’s new GPS tracking device, which worked — the thief was captured minutes later.
A man from Iowa City, Iowa, had his driver’s license stolen. As fate would have it, he worked as a bouncer at a local bar and the thief who stole the license tried to use it as his ID to get into the same bar.
Winner of the crime doesn’t pay award has got to go to a man who wore a disguise to pull off his robbery, but his blonde wig, fake breasts, and clown pants didn’t quite disguise him enough since he forgot to shave off his mustache and goatee. Police easily found him – still clad in his red clown pants.
