Gaining things of lasting value may involve loss - Uplifted in Faith

The emperor knew how much the people loved their beautiful building and suspected they would relent if he allowed them to keep it, but he made a grave miscalculation. According to the tour guide’s account, that night, the people burned their beautiful building to the ground rather than allowing it to be co-opted in a game of political chess.

In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus anticipates situations like this. He imagines God’s call to faithfulness would one day force Christians into these kinds of dilemmas.

“Whoever wants to save their life will lose it,” Jesus says in chapter 16. “But whoever loses their life for me will find it.”

It’s easy to hear these words as a call to self-abasement or self-harm. While there have been times and places in every era of history when following Jesus was potentially dangerous, I think more than a call to give our lives, Jesus is challenging us to examine them. What really matters? What is really important? What are you willing to lose if it meant you could gain those things that will truly last?