Gaining things of lasting value may involve loss - Uplifted in Faith

For a while, Jesse Bryan seemed to have the dream job. As the media team leader for a fantastically successful Seattle-based megachurch, Bryan traveled the world, led groundbreaking projects and redefined the way churches would interact with the emerging digital world of the early 2000s. Eventually, this dream would end with the church descended into chaos and then spectacular collapse, but for a while, Bryan was on top of his world.
During those years, while researching for an on-location shoot in Istanbul, Bryan recalls speaking to a local tour guide. The guide told him the story of a prominent church that once stood near the site where the immaculate Hagia Sophia, one of the world’s great architectural wonders, would one day stand. The tour guide told him that at the time, this forgotten church was the city’s largest church — a huge, immaculate building, one of the most beautiful structures in the city.
The great Roman persecution that broke out in the early 300s hit Istanbul and the surrounding areas especially hard. Across the region, Roman authorities raided homes, burned churches and forcibly converted others into imperial shrines. Being one of the more prominent buildings in the city, this particular church was targeted to become a shrine.
According to the tour guide, the church’s people protested, saying they would give their lives before they allowed this to happen (a very real possibility at this time). The Romans would not relent. They sent word that soldiers would march into the building the following morning and set the shrine up by force. Anyone who stood in their way would be killed. If the people were going to keep their beautiful building, it would house an imperial shrine.
The emperor knew how much the people loved their beautiful building and suspected they would relent if he allowed them to keep it, but he made a grave miscalculation. According to the tour guide’s account, that night, the people burned their beautiful building to the ground rather than allowing it to be co-opted in a game of political chess.
In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus anticipates situations like this. He imagines God’s call to faithfulness would one day force Christians into these kinds of dilemmas.
“Whoever wants to save their life will lose it,” Jesus says in chapter 16. “But whoever loses their life for me will find it.”
It’s easy to hear these words as a call to self-abasement or self-harm. While there have been times and places in every era of history when following Jesus was potentially dangerous, I think more than a call to give our lives, Jesus is challenging us to examine them. What really matters? What is really important? What are you willing to lose if it meant you could gain those things that will truly last?
For these ancient Christians in Istanbul, they had to recognize that, as beautiful as it must have been, this building is what made their church their church. For me, maybe I have to realize that my value isn’t defined by the amount of money in my paycheck, the neighborhood I live in or how green I can get my grass to grow. Perhaps my kids are not defined by what school they attend, what college they get into or how fast they can get the ball into the end zone. Maybe there are times in my life when burning something down (metaphorically, of course) is the best thing I can do to move myself forward.
There is one thing we have to be careful about with stories like this, however. Some hear these kinds of tales as calls to militancy. God’s purposes are never served by violence, and God’s kingdom is never advanced through hatred. These people burned down their own building. They didn’t torch the Imperial Palace or attack the soldiers as they advanced; they divested themselves of their building. They made the calculated decision that it was better to lose their most cherished material possessions than their integrity.
The witness of these ancient believers has nothing to do with winning wars, shouting down people who are different from you or “owning” your political opponents. Theirs is a witness to self-sacrifice. It is the witness of those willing to examine everything and do whatever it takes to live with purpose. Theirs is a witness of those who would lose the things of this life if that’s what it takes to gain the blessings of the next.