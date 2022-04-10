Gearing up for Earth Day 2022

Now that it’s April, you can feel the beginning of spring all around you and, for me, it only takes a walk from my home, down the long driveway, past the row of huge pampas grass begging for a trim, to the weathered pole that holds my ever-bulging mailbox, consisting mostly of catalogs and an occasional card or letter.

This morning, as I walked the driveway to retrieve Saturday’s mail, the sound of birds singing to each other, flitting from one bush to another, left me content and reminded me that Mother Nature has a way to make all things right.

One of the birds, a quick little robin with a rust-colored breast, kept up with my stride and stopped when I did to admire the pink beauty and sweet scent of our yearly flowering crabapple tree. I then walked up a few manmade earthen stairs to our pet cemetery containing headstones and buried urns of all the loving animals that had passed.

This simple walk made me realize how darn lucky I am to live in a world where I’m safe, well clothed, fed, and have the freedom to enjoy Mother Nature’s bounty for as many minutes, hours, days and years that I choose to.

Sitting down at my computer after my walk, and still in a melancholy spirit of gratefulness, I came across an article reminding readers that Earth Day 2022 is Friday, April 22. Usually, I would simply make a mental note of it and continue reading about current events. Today, however, was different, perhaps due to the sudden appearance of those tiny pink flowers on the crabapple, the unity of singing birds throughout the yard, or the fact that I was another year older and able to welcome another spring, content and happy in my simple house on the hill.

I decided to delve into exactly what is celebrated on Earth Day and if there was a way I could make a positive contribution. According to www.earthday.org, we’re all living in a moment of history to do everything in our power to invest in our planet. Its tagline, “A Green Future is a Prosperous Future,” involves the cooperation of businesses and elected leaders, and the website stresses how we alone must take action on the perils of climate change. Proponents of Earth Day characterize their movement as “A Partnership for the Planet,” and I can’t think of any other group I’d rather be a part of.

While there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose both a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children, is short.

The Earth Day 2022 Theme is “Invest in Our Planet. What Will You Do?” and that was my cue to scroll down and see what individuals and organizations can do to help.

As individual citizens – voters, as watchdogs, and as consumers – we have the simple yet effective power to make our voices heard. What each of us does, and how we do it, has a huge ripple effect on our ecosystems, and on the pace of corporate and government action. We are responsible for holding business, governments and others accountable and to support their efforts when they get it right.

As businesses, like other economic revolutions, inventors, innovators, and investors are the most likely to drive significant change. It’s time for these change agents to step it up and create value both for themselves and for society as they drive more toward green innovation.

Sure, that’s all well in good – vote for candidates who support protecting the Earth and represent the people they serve by doing the right thing to support climate change initiatives. But what can I, as the “little guy or gal” do to help?

There were 52 suggestions on the website, and a couple stood out because they were particularly doable for many of us in off hours from work and as a respite from an array of errands.

For example, there’s no better way to contribute to a cleaner and healthier community than by volunteering to tackle out-of-control waste and volunteering to help a group clean up litter-strewn roadways. Schools and groups can organize and help beautify our land with a simple cleanup program.

Second, I don’t know about you, but when I see forests cleaned out by builders, leaving only stumps where magnificent trees once stood, or when news stories report on acres and acres of land damaged by raging fires, some even sadly set by the cruelest of humans, it brings a wave of sadness and emptiness to my heart. Earthday.org’s Canopy Project, however, plants trees to benefit local communities, increase habitat for species, and combat climate change.

Our planet is currently losing forests at a staggering rate: more than 18 million acres of forests every year — that’s about 27 soccer fields of forest lost every minute. Wow.

Trees filter the air and stave off the effects of climate change, reverse the impact of land degradation, and provide food, energy and income to communities. Since 2010, Earthday.org has planted tens of millions of trees with The Canopy Project, working worldwide to strengthen communities.

Planting locations are selected by The Canopy Project that have a direct and positive impact on areas affected by climate change. The program benefits the people and communities who live near the new trees, and it often plants tree species that produce fruit, nuts or other resources that help people.

The program includes the growing of saplings in nurseries for 6-12 months before planting, as well as pruning and maintenance of trees for the first couple of years of their lives. This helps maximize the number of trees that survive to maturity. In most cases, nursery and maintenance staff are local workers who gain valuable skills that help them serve as responsible stewards of the restored habitat.

For The Canopy Project, Earthday.org can often plant one tree for as little as $1, while in some areas, those costs can be significantly higher. People and businesses can make contributions to The Canopy Project, and the donation directly covers the purchase of materials, time spent growing in nurseries, long-term maintenance, as well as the operating costs that allow the project to carry out and expand the program.

One can also dedicate his/her donation to a certain someone, in honor of someone, in memory of someone or as an avenue to let someone know you are thinking about him/her in a positive, loving way by giving life to a tree.

I think it’s a special gift to give anyone, and I’m going to start doing it myself. I don’t care where they decide to plant my gift of a tree as long as they plant it in a place where it’s needed.

If you want to join me, go to www.earthday.org/campaign/the-canopy-project/.

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.