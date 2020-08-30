Getting ready for Labor Day weekend

I know the whole nation is getting ready for the last three-day holiday weekend of the summer season. Barbecues, in all shapes and sizes, are standing by to cook all sorts of goodies, from the back-to-nature pile of coal lit with lighter fluid to the super-duper, gas-charged mega barbecue spit. There will be hamburgers flipping, hot dogs covered in all sorts of condiments, corn on the cob dripping with butter, Grandma’s famous potato salad that has been passed down to each generation, and perhaps an apple pie baked from scratch and not purchased at the store courtesy of Mrs. Smith.
There will be plenty of watermelons to slice, cases or a keg of beer to chill, and frozen ice pops for the youngsters. Volleyball, badminton, croquet or a splash in the pool will be on the agenda, with perhaps some sparklers for later on in the evening when the party winds down.
And we sure deserve it. These last six months have been tough for all of us fighting an invisible force to keep our friends and loved ones safe and healthy.
Sadly, some didn’t make it, and we grieve. And for those families, I’m so very sorry for your loss.
What we probably won’t be seeing this Labor Day 2020 is a huge parade, because the virus has made that decision for us. The federal holiday, as usual, will be celebrated on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of our nation, but this year, we must celebrate in a safe way because we can’t get careless and let our guard down. Not now, when we’ve come so far.
Courtesy of the Department of Labor website, the first parade to celebrate Labor Day all began on the morning of Sept. 5, 1882, when a crowd of spectators filled the sidewalks of lower Manhattan near city hall and along Broadway. They had come early, well before the Labor Day parade marchers, to claim the best vantage points from which to view the first Labor Day parade. A newspaper account of the day described “… men on horseback, men wearing regalia, men with society aprons, and men with flags, musical instruments, badges, and all the other paraphernalia of a procession.”
The police, wary that a riot would break out, were out in force that morning as well. By 9 a.m., columns of police and club-wielding officers on horseback surrounded city hall.
By 10 a.m., the grand marshal of the parade, William McCabe, his aides and their police escort were all in place for the start of the parade. There was only one problem: None of the men had moved. Why? It was too quiet — the few marchers who had shown up had no music.
According to McCabe, the spectators began to suggest that he give up the idea of a parade, but he was determined to start on time with the few marchers who had shown up. Suddenly, Matthew Maguire of the Central Labor Union of New York (and probably the father of Labor Day) ran across the lawn and told McCabe that 200 marchers from the Jewelers Union of Newark Two had just crossed the ferry — and they had a band.
Just after 10 a.m., the marching jewelers turned onto lower Broadway playing, “When I First Put This Uniform On,” from “Patience,” an opera by Gilbert and Sullivan. The police escort then took its place in the street. When the jewelers marched past McCabe and his aides, they followed behind them. Then, spectators began to join the march. Eventually, there were 700 men in line in the first of three divisions of Labor Day marchers. Final reports of the total number of marchers ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 men and women.
With all the pieces in place, the parade marched through lower Manhattan. The New York Tribune reported that: “The windows and roofs and even the lamp posts and awning frames were occupied by persons anxious to get a good view of the first parade in New York of workingmen of all trades united in one organization.”
At noon, the marchers arrived at Reservoir Park, the termination point of the parade. While some returned to work, most continued to the post-parade party at Wendel’s Elm Park at 92nd Street and Ninth Avenue; even some unions that had not participated in the parade showed up to join in post-parade festivities that included speeches, a picnic, an abundance of cigars, and “Lager beer kegs … mounted in every conceivable place.”
From 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. that night, nearly 25,000 union members and their families filled the park and celebrated the very first Labor Day.
This Labor Day, we may not have as many parades as we’ve had in the past, but the most important thing we’ve got to do is to pay tribute to the working men and women who have so courageously taken care of all of us as we continue to fight the effects of COVID-19. Each one of those people are the true heroes of today. They put fear aside to work tirelessly to keep us all safe, even when they didn’t know what they would encounter as they did so.
We celebrate all workers this Labor Day, but let’s also remember to pay special homage to those who risk their lives every day to keep us healthy and safe — nurses, doctors, medical workers, EMTs, police, firemen, teachers, moms and dads, and everyone else who pitched in these past months to go above and beyond for their fellow man, woman and our precious children.
Thank you.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!