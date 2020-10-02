God is still with us through the catastrophes

Everything can change in an instant. All it takes is a brief conversation with your doctor, a frantic 30-second phone call or a moment of inattention on the road. One moment your life is humming along on autopilot; the next, everything is crashing down around you. You didn’t ask for it. You didn’t do anything to deserve it, but here you are trying to pick up the pieces.
Fifteen-year-old Brandy Ligons had no reason to believe that April 19, 1995, would be anything other than a typical Wednesday. At 9 a.m., she was standing in line at the Social Security office in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in her hometown of Oklahoma City. Two minutes later, everything went dark.
The next thing she remembered was the sound of people screaming and babies crying. The acrid smell of smoke filled her nostrils as she opened her eyes, but she couldn’t see anything. She tried to move her arms and legs, but they wouldn’t budge.
Brandy had no way of knowing what had happened earlier that morning. Timothy McVeigh had parked a Ryder truck, which he and Terry Nichols had converted into a massive mobile bomb, in front of the building. When McVeigh detonated it at 9:02 a.m., the men became the perpetrators of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil to that point. The bombing killed 168 people and injured nearly 700, and at the center of it all was Ligons. For more than 13 hours, she laid pinned underneath the rubble, slipping in and out of consciousness before rescuers finally reached her that night.
Ligons would later say that she doesn’t remember much about that day. She said the only thing she knew to do was try to hang on just a little bit longer, hoping that rescuers would reach her in time.
The writer of Psalm 46 uses imagery that Ligons, even after all these years, could almost certainly relate to.
“Though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,” he writes in verse two. “Though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging … the Lord Almighty is with us.”
To our 21st-century American ears, these verses may seem like a beautiful metaphor of God’s power and faithfulness. Even in some fantastical world of cosmic-level catastrophe, God would still be in control.
For the psalm’s original readers, however, these words addressed a genuine fear. Israel’s ancient neighbors saw their world as one of gods and monsters, ruled by chaos. To them, creation was an act of the gods which would bring temporary order to that chaos. Any disaster — an earthquake, a flood, even a military defeat or the death of a ruler — could be a sign that their gods were under attack. If they were to fall to their enemies, chaos and ruin would once again reign over creation.
Imagine the constant fear these people must have lived in. At any moment, creation itself could unravel. Any event had the potential to flip the switch and destroy everything.
It is against this frightening backdrop that the psalmist makes his confident statement. No matter how bleak things might look — if the earth shakes and the mountains crumble, if kingdoms fall and war and chaos rage — God is still with us. It must have sounded almost too good to be true.
“You mean, God is still in control? Even in the midst of chaos, even in tragedy, God is still with us?”
Life can still change in a moment. But the Bible promises God is still with you, even when your world crumbles. Hang on a little bit longer because rescue is coming. God has promised that nothing has the power to separate us from the presence of the divine. Though the earth gives way and the mountains fall into the sea, though the nations are in an uproar and kingdoms fall, God is still with us.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at Jason.koon035@gmail.com
