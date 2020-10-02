God is still with us through the catastrophes

Everything can change in an instant. All it takes is a brief conversation with your doctor, a frantic 30-second phone call or a moment of inattention on the road. One moment your life is humming along on autopilot; the next, everything is crashing down around you. You didn’t ask for it. You didn’t do anything to deserve it, but here you are trying to pick up the pieces.

Fifteen-year-old Brandy Ligons had no reason to believe that April 19, 1995, would be anything other than a typical Wednesday. At 9 a.m., she was standing in line at the Social Security office in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in her hometown of Oklahoma City. Two minutes later, everything went dark.

The next thing she remembered was the sound of people screaming and babies crying. The acrid smell of smoke filled her nostrils as she opened her eyes, but she couldn’t see anything. She tried to move her arms and legs, but they wouldn’t budge.