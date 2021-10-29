God is with us wherever we go

Erma has been gone for more than two decades now.
She was a small woman, barely 5-feet tall, white hair, always slightly hunched over. Erma turned 90 the year before I graduated from high school, and she had a soothing, almost silent presence. It was easy to miss her on a Sunday morning at the little Southern Baptist church I attended in upstate New York as a teenager. However, when I left to go to college in North Carolina, I couldn’t miss her absence.
Erma ran the church’s care ministry, which mainly consisted of sending cards to members, their family and friends, that family that visited last Easter and anyone else who had any kind of connection to the church who needed a little encouragement. If you were in the hospital, you got a card. If you missed a Sunday or two ... card. If your cousin’s uncle’s great niece had a baby ... yep, everybody gets a card. So, when I left for college in North Carolina, 800 miles from home, I started receiving regular cards from Beacon Light Baptist Church (but everybody knows they all came from Erma).
I don’t remember much about the cards. I can’t remember what they said, probably “We’re praying for you” or a Bible verse or something like that. I don’t remember what they looked like. I do remember that she loved the color pink (her living room was so pink it could be painful to even open your eyes). I’m sure they included more pink or flowers or lace than most 18-year-old guys would be comfortable with. But I remember how they made me feel, especially those first few weeks. Alone, six states from home, no car, no contacts, no friends, and then one afternoon, I find a little piece of home was sitting in my post office box.
In Ezekiel 10, the prophet is in exile in Babylon. Much of his home city had been destroyed, and now he’s a stranger in a foreign land. He sees a vision of the temple back when it still stood in his home city of Jerusalem, and over the following 22 verses describes a bizarre scene. There are living creatures with four faces, a UFO-style wheel within a wheel floating in the sky, smoke filling the temple and a visual representation of God’s glory.
Now, I can’t tell you what all the different elements of the vision represent, but I do know the prophet goes out of his way to make a crucial point. This vision is the same bizarre scene he had encountered on the banks of the Kebar River when he first arrived in exile back in chapter one. You’ve probably at least heard of that story. Journey wrote a song about it in the 1970s — a giant cloud rolling in from the north, four-faced strange living creatures, a wheel within a wheel, the glory cloud of God — it’s all there. God has left the temple and gone into exile with the people. Despite everything that had happened, God is still with them.
It’s impossible to overstate how surprising this would have been to Ezekiel’s original readers. Today, we refer to a church as the “house of God” out of cultural habit, but to the ancient Israelites, the temple was the literal home of God. The way they saw it, God actually lived within its walls. So what happens when the land is taken, the Holy City abandoned and the temple lies in ruins? Has God abandoned the people? Have the gods of the Babylonians defeated the God of Israel? Nobody knows for sure — this is uncharted territory.
Ezekiel answers these questions with a series of visions. Chapter 10 shows God picking up out of the temple, abandoning it in preparation for its destruction. And in chapter one, we see God following them into exile — four-faced creatures, UFO-style sky wheels, and all. God isn’t tied to the land or bound by the temple walls as they thought. Ezekiel and his people may have lost everything, they may have been carried off into exile, strangers in a foreign land, but God has gone into exile with them.
There will be times when we’ll feel like we are in uncharted territory. We will all face situations unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with, and in those moments, we’ll probably ask some of the same questions Ezekiel’s people asked. What now? Have I gone too far? Is God even still there? How do I find God when I’ve forgotten where to even start looking?
As Ezekiel found out, though, no matter what has happened, how far you think you’ve wandered or where you end up, God goes with you. God picks up out of the places you once encountered him and meets you wherever you end up. God goes into exile with you. Ezekiel’s people had suffered a lot, and they would suffer a lot more before it was all over, but for them, it was enough to know that God went through it with them. And I think it can be enough for us to know that too.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.