God is with us wherever we go

Ezekiel answers these questions with a series of visions. Chapter 10 shows God picking up out of the temple, abandoning it in preparation for its destruction. And in chapter one, we see God following them into exile — four-faced creatures, UFO-style sky wheels, and all. God isn’t tied to the land or bound by the temple walls as they thought. Ezekiel and his people may have lost everything, they may have been carried off into exile, strangers in a foreign land, but God has gone into exile with them.

There will be times when we’ll feel like we are in uncharted territory. We will all face situations unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with, and in those moments, we’ll probably ask some of the same questions Ezekiel’s people asked. What now? Have I gone too far? Is God even still there? How do I find God when I’ve forgotten where to even start looking?

As Ezekiel found out, though, no matter what has happened, how far you think you’ve wandered or where you end up, God goes with you. God picks up out of the places you once encountered him and meets you wherever you end up. God goes into exile with you. Ezekiel’s people had suffered a lot, and they would suffer a lot more before it was all over, but for them, it was enough to know that God went through it with them. And I think it can be enough for us to know that too.

Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.