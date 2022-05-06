God uses the humble, willing as messengers

Back in the late 19th century, they were known as the World Expositions or, as in the case of the one in Paris, Exposition Universelle. Today, we would refer to that specific one of May 6 in 1889 as a World’s Fair, and among its many notable features must be included that the now famous Eiffel Tower served as the entrance arch.

Rising 1,083 feet above the city skyline, the famous tower that most of us accept as an iconic symbol of France was brand new and thrilled tens of thousands of people simply standing in such a manner that it demands attention, a presence that could not be ignored.

Looking back upon the steel structure’s history, one runs upon many unexpected curiosities that many readers may find surprising. For example, the original paint color was a rusty brown – hardly what one might expect of a metal produced by a special smelting process. Over the years, it was altered to yellow then yellow-brown and even later to chestnut. Today, the tower actually sports three shades of dark gray, with the darkest at the base and the lightest atop.

Another interesting feature is that for four decades, it was the tallest man-made construction in the world and continues to hold the record of the tallest free standing tower, that is without guy wires or other stabilizing properties.

A third surprise for almost everyone is that for a time, the Eiffel Tower served as the largest billboard in the world, with more than a quarter of a million light bulbs advertising the French automobile manufacturer Citron.

But perhaps the most astonishing of the tower’s curiosities is that the French citizens found it repugnant and wanted it torn down for scrap metal. In general, the French consider their culture as possessing an innate artistic quality and did not view the iron monstrosity as reflecting it.

In fact, a large group of the more Bohemian minded, led by none other than Alexander Dumas, author of “The Three Musketeers,” wrote a public letter which read, “We, writers, painters, sculptors, architects and passionate lovers of beauty ... of Paris, hereby protest with all of our might ... against the construction in the heart of our capital the useless, monstrous Eiffel Tower.”

In fact, the Parisian government planned to render the tower for scrap iron, but then began to realize their arch enemy Germany was flexing its military muscles. The tower’s height and the development of the new media technology called radio made it perfect for service to the special needs of the French military, and the 10,000-ton edifice of steel beams with 2 ½ million rivets that was destined for the junkyard now is recognized the world over as the symbol of France.

For many people, the black, white and gray odd shapes of Picasso’s Guernica have little art, but to the art community, it is so valuable that no price can be estimated. In the 19th century, a gangly, self-taught frontier lawyer from rural Kentucky was assumed to be a flash-in-the-pan opportunist, but “Honest Abe” Lincoln is today recognized as perhaps the most outstanding of all of America’s presidents.

And while those first few disciples of Christ may have been good fishermen, tax collectors and other notable career folks, they were hardly theologians or trained social activists. In fact, the Bible records how their contemporaries “perceived them as unlearned, ignorant men.”

Such is a repeated lesson in life.

But Picasso had a message to speak concerning war. Lincoln saw slaves who needed their freedom. The Eiffel Tower is still communicating the beauty of France. And while the world first never perceived any of these examples of messengers as worthy of its ear, the content of each still reverberates due to its importance.

And so today, God still uses the most humble and willing, like yourself, to preach aloud his message of peace and forgiveness and love. And oftentimes, the guidance of St. Francis is most commendable to, “Preach always. Use words if you have to.”