The founding of Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 12, 1733, by James Oglethorpe, provides a columnist with so much interesting history one has trouble deciding what not to include.

Oglethorpe, a city planner, prison reformer and abolitionist, sought to establish the most progressive colony in the New World by emptying the British debtors prisons. (Common sense spoke loudly that incarcerating people actually prevents them from paying debts, but then who can follow the logic of politicians anyway?) His plans included 22 aesthetically and geometrically laid out inspiring gardens of Savannah. (Originally, there were 24, but some business people who probably also believed in debtors prisons decided parking decks were more important than God’s creativity.)

There are other interesting tidbits of Savannah. It is the hometown of tutti frutti ice cream, as well as such notables as Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts in 1912, and Johnny Mercer, composer of “Moon River,” the background music in the opening scene of Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany’s." (He said it was really the Savannah River.) Speaking of cinema, everyone knows that "Forest Gump" was filmed in Savannah, and that the location is so desired by the film industry that the list of other movies made there cannot even receive a worthy mention in this short a space.