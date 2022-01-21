Going beyond the ‘do’s and don’t’s’

In my years as a pastor, I got to the point where my concern for people shifted. There was a time when I was worried about those who didn’t follow the rules — the person who drank too much or who was too careless in their romantic relationships, the one who rebelled and refused to come to church. Not so much anymore.

It’s not that I don’t find these problems anymore, but the person who says “church isn’t for me” doesn’t worry as much as they used to. They’re being honest, which will serve them well in life and in faith when or if they choose to reengage. The person who says, “I need to stop drinking so much,” doesn’t worry me anymore. They’re honest about where they’re at, which is the most challenging step toward recovery.

It’s the person who harbors all the same anger and insecurity alcohol would bring out, but they manage to avoid the bottle and keep the lid on. It’s the person who shows up at church every Sunday, but the way they treat their family, the way they take advantage of their employees, the antagonism and angst they harbor toward those who are different from them announce that “church isn’t for me” more loudly than words ever could.

At every turn, Jesus resisted boiling sin and goodness down into lists of virtues to embrace and vices to avoid because he knew there was much more to it than that. More than anything, sin is a heart attitude, a disposition, and so is goodness. These dispositions often show up in our behavior, but sometimes they don’t. Just because they sometimes remain unseen, however, doesn’t mean they’re not worth working on. In fact, according to Jesus, that may mean they’re even more critical.

Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jkoon@morganton.com.