Going beyond the ‘do’s and don’t’s’

There are many different definitions of sin. Some people will tell you sin is “missing the mark.” Others might say it is anything that goes against the Bible. Talk to another person and you might get a list of specific do’s and don’ts (mostly don’ts, if we’re honest). Don’t drink, don’t do drugs, don’t sleep with your girlfriend, don’t watch certain things on TV or visit certain websites.
Lists are not entirely unhelpful. When I go to the grocery store without a list, I usually find myself spending $50 too much and getting back to the house with way too many potato chips and no broccoli. In the same way, if I were to live my life without at least an idea of what is acceptable or unacceptable, I would be wandering with little direction or conviction about who I’m supposed to be.
However, the problem with lists is that they can never be comprehensive. I can’t go to the grocery store, get everything on the list, sit back and expect to feel satisfied. That doesn’t happen until after I’ve cooked and eaten the food. In the same way, I can’t avoid all the behaviors on my top 10 list of “major sins” and claim to be living the life God wants me to live. There’s more to it — heart attitudes, dispositions, ambitions. It’s not that difficult to go my entire life without murdering someone, but much trickier to embody Jesus’ vision of loving my neighbor as myself.
Walter Rauschenbusch meditates on this in his seminal 1907 work “Christianity and the Social Crisis.” Writing about the way we view different kinds of sins, Rauschenbusch muses on the differences between a person possessing the heart attitude of greed (covetousness) and those who participate in the actions of what he calls “harlotry and drunkenness.”
“Worst of all is that he does not know it,” Rauschenbusch writes about the greedy person. “The harlot and the drunkard have their hours of remorse and self-abasement, but the covetous (greedy) man does not even know that he is on the downward way.”
And this is the danger of lists. If we’re not careful, we will boil our lives down to a specific set of behaviors and because they don’t match up with a particular list of moral vices, we’ll be tempted to think everything’s OK. We can even get arrogant about it. As Jesus described the religious leader in Luke 18:11, we can think, “Well, at least I’m not like that poor sinner over there. I don’t murder — I’ve never committed adultery — look at me!” The whole time, though, our hearts might be selfish and cold, unforgiving, arrogant or bitter. And it’s these internal heart dispositions Jesus said were the most dangerous to our souls.
“What goes into someone’s mouth does not defile them, but what comes out of their mouth,” Jesus says in Matthew 15:11. “The things that come out of a person’s mouth come from the heart, and these will defile them.”
In my years as a pastor, I got to the point where my concern for people shifted. There was a time when I was worried about those who didn’t follow the rules — the person who drank too much or who was too careless in their romantic relationships, the one who rebelled and refused to come to church. Not so much anymore.
It’s not that I don’t find these problems anymore, but the person who says “church isn’t for me” doesn’t worry as much as they used to. They’re being honest, which will serve them well in life and in faith when or if they choose to reengage. The person who says, “I need to stop drinking so much,” doesn’t worry me anymore. They’re honest about where they’re at, which is the most challenging step toward recovery.
It’s the person who harbors all the same anger and insecurity alcohol would bring out, but they manage to avoid the bottle and keep the lid on. It’s the person who shows up at church every Sunday, but the way they treat their family, the way they take advantage of their employees, the antagonism and angst they harbor toward those who are different from them announce that “church isn’t for me” more loudly than words ever could.
At every turn, Jesus resisted boiling sin and goodness down into lists of virtues to embrace and vices to avoid because he knew there was much more to it than that. More than anything, sin is a heart attitude, a disposition, and so is goodness. These dispositions often show up in our behavior, but sometimes they don’t. Just because they sometimes remain unseen, however, doesn’t mean they’re not worth working on. In fact, according to Jesus, that may mean they’re even more critical.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jkoon@morganton.com.