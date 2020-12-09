Gospel calls church to be one body

The prophet Isaiah envisioned when God’s house would become “a house of prayer for all nations.” Of course, Jesus also famously insisted that his message was to go to the ends of the Earth.

For biblical writers, ethnic, cultural and racial reconciliation are the centerpiece of God’s plan for the world. They didn’t see it as extra credit — “masters-level-Christianity” that we might look into if we really want to go above and beyond — it is fundamental. Racial, cultural and ethnic unity isn’t a cause to pursue instead of or in addition to the Gospel; it is at the heart of the Gospel message. For the apostles, Jesus had not just come to reconcile people to God, but also to reconcile us to one another.

This message of Gospel reconciliation is also a significant reason why Christianity has thrived worldwide through the centuries. Unlike most of the tribal religions that came before it, Christianity has stubbornly refused to allow itself to be tethered to one particular culture or society. For 2,000 years, empires have risen and fallen, but Jesus’ movement keeps moving forward because it has never been confined to one particular people group. Instead, the Gospel message attacks the things that divide us, breaking down barriers and welcoming everyone in as equals from Jerusalem to Europe to North Carolina, and yes, even to Timbuktu.