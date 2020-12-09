Gospel calls church to be one body

In 2001, Global Mapping International created a map designed to display Christianity’s spread through the centuries. To do this, it tracked the geographical center of the Christian world — the point on the map around which professing Christians are evenly distributed in all directions.
In the early days of Christianity, the center was squarely in Jerusalem. As Christianity spread into Europe and then eventually the New World, the center moved steadily west for the next 1,800 years. Something shifted in the 1800s, however. As the modern missionary movement spread Christianity southward into Africa and Latin America, the center of the Christian world plunged toward the equator.
Today, if their projections were correct, that spot — the one point on the map surrounded by an equal number of Christians in every direction — should be somewhere in the uninhabited desert about 200 miles west of Timbuktu. That’s right — if you plot out the geographic location of every professing Christian on Earth, you will find that Timbuktu is now at the center of the Christian world.
In Acts 2, the Apostle Luke sets the stage for the Christian message to go around the world like this. It is Pentecost, one of the three holy days in which first-century Judaism mandated a trip to the temple in Jerusalem. The city is full of people, and they’re not just from the surrounding countryside. By this time, Jews had scattered throughout the Roman Empire, and three times a year, thousands descended on Jerusalem from nearly every corner of the empire.
It is against this backdrop that one of the stranger stories in the New Testament plays out. The disciples are gathered in a room, it’s only been a few weeks since Jesus left them, and according to Luke, a fierce wind rushes through the room. Just then, small, tongue-shaped flames of fire appear above each apostle's head. At this point, someone notices that everyone in the crowd is hearing the apostles speak in their own native tongue, which is remarkable because literally dozens of languages and cultures are represented.
Now, it’s easy to get bogged down in the fantastical elements of the story — the mighty rushing wind, the flaming tongues of fire, the miracle of everyone hearing in their own language. It’s easy for these kinds of elements to steal our focus. But the story isn’t really about these unbelievable events. The real miracle of Acts 2 is that God is reuniting what we have divided. In Christ, God is reversing our self-isolation brought on by millennia of cultural, racial and linguistic division. Through this story, we get a glimpse into God’s kingdom vision for one united humanity, and this is far from the only time we run across this theme in the Bible.
Hundreds of years earlier, the prophet Zechariah imagined Jerusalem as a city without walls.
“Many nations will be joined to the Lord in that day,” he wrote. “They will become my people (and) I will live among you.”
The prophet Isaiah envisioned when God’s house would become “a house of prayer for all nations.” Of course, Jesus also famously insisted that his message was to go to the ends of the Earth.
For biblical writers, ethnic, cultural and racial reconciliation are the centerpiece of God’s plan for the world. They didn’t see it as extra credit — “masters-level-Christianity” that we might look into if we really want to go above and beyond — it is fundamental. Racial, cultural and ethnic unity isn’t a cause to pursue instead of or in addition to the Gospel; it is at the heart of the Gospel message. For the apostles, Jesus had not just come to reconcile people to God, but also to reconcile us to one another.
This message of Gospel reconciliation is also a significant reason why Christianity has thrived worldwide through the centuries. Unlike most of the tribal religions that came before it, Christianity has stubbornly refused to allow itself to be tethered to one particular culture or society. For 2,000 years, empires have risen and fallen, but Jesus’ movement keeps moving forward because it has never been confined to one particular people group. Instead, the Gospel message attacks the things that divide us, breaking down barriers and welcoming everyone in as equals from Jerusalem to Europe to North Carolina, and yes, even to Timbuktu.
