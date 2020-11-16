Guides to our political differences

How can ancient Greek and Hebrew thinking help us understand why our friends who support other political candidates see things so differently from us?

Why are we locked into such different positions?

It is dangerous for anyone to try to explain why people support opposing political figures, political parties or programs.

We sometimes rush to describe our opponents in strong, condemning and disrespectful ways. The temptation is strong to say simply that they are too stupid or too uninformed to reach the right conclusions.

On the one hand, we say they are too unthinking, too old, too white, too conservative, or on the other, too diverse, too young or too smug about their university educations.

Candidates who support nationalistic or conservative positions are accused of ignoring science and rejecting wholesale the conclusions of scientists about the causes of pandemics, global warming and water and air pollution.

Meanwhile, progressive candidates are accused of rejecting out of hand the deeply held faith views of others about marriage, abortion and freedom of religion.